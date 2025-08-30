HPBOSE Class 10th,12th Supplementary Results 2025 to Be Released Soon at hpbose.org: How to Download Marksheet and Scorecard Online

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to declare the Class 10th and 12th supplementary exam results soon. The marksheet and scorecard will be available at the official website hpbose.org. While the board has not officially confirmed the date, according to media reports, the results are expected to be declared in the upcoming week.



Supplementary exams are held for students who either fail in one or two subjects in the regular board exams. Students who wish to pass the exam still need to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall as well as in each subject. If students fail to meet the required marks, they must repeat the entire year.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the tab of ‘Results’ on the homepage, and click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled Class 10/ 12 Supplementary result 2025.

Step 4: A new page will be opened on your screen to log in.

Step 5: Enter the required details like your roll number carefully and then submit them.

Step 6: After submission, your compartment result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check all the details on the scorecard, then download it.

Step 8: Print it out for future reference.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result Through SMS

Step 1. Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2. Type your HP10 or HP12 exam roll number.

Step 3. Send the SMS to 56263.

Step 4. Once the results are declared, you will receive your scores via SMS on your phone.