Home > Education > ICAI CA Inter January Result 2026: Direct Link to Check and Download Inter, Foundation Merit List at icai.nic.in, Latest Official Updates on Release Timing

ICAI CA Inter January Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Intermediate and Foundation January 2026 results on March 8, 2026, as per the official notification released by the institute.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 8, 2026 09:12:28 IST

ICAI CA Inter January Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Intermediate and Foundation January 2026 results on March 8, 2026, as per the official notification released by the institute. Candidates can check and download their results and the merit list from the official ICAI websites, icai.nic.in or icai.org

When will the ICAI CA Result 2026 be released? 

The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examination held in January 2026 are likely to be declared by the afternoon of 8th March 20206 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the official website.

Direct Link to Check ICAI CA Inter January Result 2026: Click Here 

Direct Link to Check ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation Merit List:Click Here 

How to Download ICAI CA Inter January Result? 

  • Visit the official website icai.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on “Final January 2026” under the “result” section and on “merit list” respectively. 
  • Enter your roll number and password 
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and save it for future reference

CA Inter Result Jan 2026 Updates 

The ICAI CA Final January 2026 results were declared on the evening of March 1. Diksha Goyal from Karna secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 after scoring 486 out of 600 marks, achieving 81per cent in the final examination. 

Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh secured the second rank with 452 marks (75.44 per cent). Rishab Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonipat, Haryana, jointly secured the third rank, each scoring 451 marks (75.17 per cent).

ICAI CA Inter January Result: Qualifying Marks 

In total, 7,590 candidates qualified in the CA final exam. To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates must score at least 40 marks in each subject and 50 per cent in aggregate across all four papers. 

The ICAI will also award a “pass with distinction” status to candidates who secure more than 70 per cent aggregate marks in the CA January 2026 Foundation examination. 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 9:02 AM IST
ICAI CA Inter January Result 2026: Direct Link to Check and Download Inter, Foundation Merit List at icai.nic.in, Latest Official Updates on Release Timing

QUICK LINKS