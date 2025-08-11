LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > India > ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here

ICMAI CMA Result June 2025 Result: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the June 2025 CMA Intermediate and Final exam results. Candidates can check their scorecards at icmai.in by logging in with their registration or roll number and date of birth. Last year, the Intermediate pass percentages were 16.10% for Group-I and 28.69% for Group-II, while Final pass rates stood at 14.72% for Group-III and 50.95% for Group-IV.

ICMR Results Declared
ICMR Results Declared

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 11, 2025 10:57:22 IST

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the Intermediate and Final Certified Management Accountant (CMA) examinations for June 2025. Candidates can now view and download their scorecards from the official website, icmai.in.

Steps to Check ICMAI CMA June 2025 Results

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

  1. Open a web browser and go to icmai.in.

  2. On the homepage, click the Results / Examinations section.

  3. Select the link for CMA June 2025 results.

  4. Enter your registration or roll number, along with your password or date of birth.

  5. Click Submit or View Result.

  6. View the marks, pass/fail status, and subject-wise scores on the screen.

  7. Download or print a PDF copy for future reference.

Previous Year’s CMA Pass Percentages

In the previous year, ICMAI recorded the following pass percentages for the Intermediate exam:

  • Group-I: 16.10%

  • Group-II: 28.69%

  • Either Group: 9.89%

  • Both Groups: 17.77%

For the Final exam in 2024, results showed:

  • Group-III: 14.72%

  • Group-IV: 50.95%

  • Either Group: 30.76%

  • Both Groups: 22.46%

Importance of CMA Certification

The CMA qualification proves advanced skills in financial accounting, enterprise finance, and strategic planning. It prepares candidates for managerial and strategic roles in the corporate world.

This certification carries strong recognition in business sectors, creating opportunities in finance, management, and decision-making roles. The expertise gained through the CMA program helps professionals secure leadership positions in various industries.

Must Read: How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes

Tags: ICMAIICMAI Results

RELATED News

Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
‘Saved By Skill And Luck’ Air India Flight With Congress MP KC Venugopal Faces Mid-Air Scare, Diverted To Chennai
Father Of RG Kar Rape Victim Says Wife Assaulted By Women Police At Nabanna Rally
India Boosts Ties with Yemen Amid Historic Partnership and Billion-Dollar Trade Surge

LATEST NEWS

“Receipts Are Coming”: CM Punk Promises Payback After WrestleMania Betrayal by Paul Heyman
Donald Trump Thinking Of Tariffs On China For Buying Russian Oil? JD Vance Issues Big Statement
What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?