Home > India > How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes

How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes

Planning to attend Independence Day 2025 at Delhi’s Red Fort? Book tickets via the Rashtraparv portal, carry valid ID, follow security rules, arrive early, and check official route maps for smooth travel to the grand parade.

Celebrate Independence Day 2025 at Delhi’s Red Fort (Photo: ANI)
Celebrate Independence Day 2025 at Delhi’s Red Fort (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 11, 2025 09:49:03 IST

As India going to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, the national capital is preparing for the grand annual parade at the iconic Red Fort. From the Prime Minister’s flag hoisting and ceremonial speech to the spectacular cultural performances and military displays, the event draws thousands of citizens every year. If you’re planning to witness this historic celebration in person, here’s your complete guide to attending the Independence Day parade in Delhi.

1. Book Your Tickets Online
Tickets or passes are necessary to enter the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. The official ticketing portal of the Ministry of Defence is the Rashtraparv Portal (www.rashtraparv.mod.gov.in).
To book:

Sign up with your mobile number and email ID.

Submit valid photo ID proof like Aadhaar or passport.

Select your ticket category – General, Reserved, or VIP.

Pay through UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.

Download your e-ticket and bring a printout or retain a digital version along with your identification on event day.

2. Get There Early for the Optimal Experience
The proceedings start with the hoisting of the national flag by the Prime Minister, then the national anthem, a 21-gun salute, and the parade of armed forces and police. There also take place cultural performances by students and air displays by the Air Force. Because of intense security and road closures, it’s advisable to reach early to save time.

3. Obey Security Instructions
Security is very stringent on August 15. All visitors are required to carry a valid photo ID and ticket. Baggage items such as drones, bulky bags, and sharp items are not permitted at all. Multiple security checks on the way in are expected. Detailed security guidelines, route planning maps, and parking details can be accessed on the Rashtraparv portal.

4. Make Your Journey to Red Fort Arrangements
The location is reachable by Delhi Metro, buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis. Those who are arriving from Delhi NCR can avail of car rental services from Noida, Gurgaon, or other surrounding cities. The Ministry of Defence has also made available QR codes on the Rashtraparv portal for Google Map directions to particular enclosures such as Madhav Das Park and 15 August Park.

5. Relive the Patriotism First-Hand
From the tricolour fluttering majestically on top of the Red Fort to the high-energy performances and defence marches, watching the Independence Day parade is an experience one will never forget. It’s not an event—it’s a moment of national pride every Indian must at least watch once.

To know more about tickets, travel itineraries, and security instructions, log in to the Rashtraparv Portal on www.rashtraparv.mod.gov.in.

ALSO READ: Independence Day Throwback: Must-Watch Bollywood Patriotic Films

Tags: Independence DayIndependence Day celebrationRed Fort

How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes

How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes
How To Be At Red Fort This Independence Day: Know About Tickets, Security Rules & Routes

