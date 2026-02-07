LIVE TV
Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties
IGNOU MBA admissions 2026: Applications open for January session, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

IGNOU MBA admissions 2026: Applications open for January session, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened applications for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the January 2026 session.

IGNOU Admissions

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 7, 2026 14:07:56 IST

IGNOU MBA admissions 2026: Applications open for January session, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened applications for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes for the January 2026 academic cycle.

The programmes are being offered in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) format through the university’s School of Management Studies.

The MBA courses aim to provide industry-oriented management education while allowing learners the flexibility to study alongside professional or personal commitments.

Interested and eligible graduates can submit their applications through IGNOU’s official online admissions platform.

Known for its expansive reach and affordable education model, IGNOU continues to be a preferred choice for students seeking higher education through distance learning across the country.

What are the key details for IGNOU MBA 2026 admissions?

According to information released by the university, the admission process for the January 2026 session is currently underway. Applicants are required to complete registration on the IGNOU Samarth portal, fill in academic and personal details, upload documents, and pay the applicable fees online.

Although the final deadline may differ across programmes, January 31, 2026, is expected to serve as a reference date for several ODL and online courses offered during the current admission window.

Who can apply for the IGNOU MBA January 2026 session

Candidates seeking admission to the MBA programme must fulfil the following conditions:

  • A bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognised institution
  • At least 50 percent aggregate marks for general category applicants, with relaxation up to 45 percent for reserved categories
  • No prescribed age limit
  • Admission is mainly based on academic merit, and a separate entrance examination is not mandatory in most cases
  • The eligibility criteria allow graduates from diverse academic backgrounds to apply for the programme.

How is the IGNOU MBA programme structured?

The IGNOU MBA is a two-year postgraduate programme delivered through distance and online learning modes. Students can choose from a range of specialisations, including Marketing, Human Resource Management, Finance, and Operations.

The course structure focuses on building managerial skills through a blend of conceptual learning and practical application, making it suitable for both early-career graduates and working professionals.

Steps to apply for IGNOU MBA 2026

Applicants can follow these steps to complete the admission process:

  • Access the official IGNOU admissions website
  • Register and fill in the online application form
  • Upload scanned copies of required documents
  • Pay the programme and registration fees digitally
  • Submit the form and save the acknowledgement for reference

Candidates are advised to apply ahead of the deadline to ensure their application is successfully processed for the January 2026 session.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:07 PM IST
IGNOU MBA admissions 2026: Applications open for January session, Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS