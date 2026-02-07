LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties Mumbai mayor 8th CPC Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Dalal Street opening Virat Kohli RCB netherlands national cricket team vs pakistan national cricket team match scorecard All India Breakdown bilateral-ties
LIVE TV
Home > Education > TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

The TS ICET 2026 registration process will begin on February 12, 2026, has released the official notification for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026.

TS ICET 2026
TS ICET 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 7, 2026 12:45:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has released the official notification for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

Eligible candidates can check and download the detailed notification from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

You Might Be Interested In

The registration process will begin on February 12, 2026, and the last date to apply without a late fee is March 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully before filling out the application form.

TS ICET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses across Telangana. The exam is organised on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, and Mahatma Gandhi University is the convening authority for TS ICET 2026.

What are the important dates for TS ICET 2026?

The TS ICET 2026 registration process will begin on February 12, 2026, with applications accepted without a late fee until March 16, while candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 250 until March 30, Rs 500 until April 7, Rs 5,000 until May 1, and Rs 10,000 on May 2 and 3, with the examination scheduled to be held on May 13 and 14, 2026.

How much is the application fee for TS ICET 2026?

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 750, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates need to pay Rs 550. The fee can be paid using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or through TS Online Centres. Late fees will apply depending on the date of submission.

What is the exam pattern for TS ICET 2026?

The examination will consist of three sections:

  • Analytical Ability
  • Mathematical Ability
  • Communication Ability

Sections A and B will be available in English and Telugu or English and Urdu, while Section C will be conducted only in English. Candidates must score 50 out of 200 marks (25 percent) to qualify. However, SC and ST candidates are exempt from the minimum qualifying marks.

Who is eligible to apply for TS ICET 2026?

For MBA admissions, candidates must have passed a Bachelor’s degree of at least three years in any discipline, except Oriental Languages.

For MCA admissions, candidates should have passed BCA, BSc, BCom or BA with Mathematics at the 10 plus 2 level or graduation level.

Candidates can access the official notification, application link, and mock tests on icet.tgche.ac.in for detailed guidance and preparation.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Registration Open: Check Fees, Documents, How to Fill NEET Application Form At neet.nta.nic.in Step‑by‑Step Guide Here

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: TS ICET 2026TS ICET 2026 notificationTS ICET application form 2026

RELATED News

CBSE CTET 2026 Admit Card Out: Check Steps to Download Exam Hall Ticket And Key Details

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections

Indian Navy SSC 2026 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies, Eligibility, and How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Face Authentication Mandatory, Attempt Rules Revised

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Update: PM Modi’s Message to Exam Warriors on Dreams and Action

LATEST NEWS

US-India BTA Framework: Tariff Cuts, Technology Trade Expansion, And Safeguards For Sensitive Sectors

Reliance Consumer Products Snaps Up Australia’s Goodness Group, Nexba Founder; RCPL Shares Poised for Boost

Who Is Ritu Tawde? BJP’s Picks For Mumbai Mayor Candidate, Shiv Sena Loses Grip After 25 Years

NYC’s First Muslim Mayor Triggers Massive Row: Zohran Mamdani Pushes Pro-Mass Migration Line, Cites ‘Prophet Muhammad, Quran To…’| WATCH

Oppo Find X9s Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Powerful Dimensity 9500 Chip – Check Launch Date, Price & Full Specs

WATCH: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri Dance Goes Viral After Record-Breaking 175 vs England, Sets India Dressing Room on Fire

8th Pay Commission Update: Will Your Salary Really Double? Here’s How To Calculate DA And How Central Government Employees’ Salaries, Allowances Could Rise In 2026

PoK Slips Out Of Pakistan’s Hands? US Shares New Map Showing Entire J&K, Aksai Chin As Part Of India, Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Left Red-Faced

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

Who Is Balochistan’s Bashir Zaib? Why BLA Leader’s Desert Motorcycle Video Sparks Ranveer Singh’s ‘Hamza’ From Dhunrandhar Comparisons- Watch Clip

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here
TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here
TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here
TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS