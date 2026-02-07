TS ICET 2026 Notification Released: Check Registration Date and Key Details Here

Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has released the official notification for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana.

Eligible candidates can check and download the detailed notification from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

The registration process will begin on February 12, 2026, and the last date to apply without a late fee is March 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully before filling out the application form.

TS ICET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses across Telangana. The exam is organised on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, and Mahatma Gandhi University is the convening authority for TS ICET 2026.

What are the important dates for TS ICET 2026?

The TS ICET 2026 registration process will begin on February 12, 2026, with applications accepted without a late fee until March 16, while candidates can apply with a late fee of Rs 250 until March 30, Rs 500 until April 7, Rs 5,000 until May 1, and Rs 10,000 on May 2 and 3, with the examination scheduled to be held on May 13 and 14, 2026.

How much is the application fee for TS ICET 2026 ?

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 750, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates need to pay Rs 550. The fee can be paid using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or through TS Online Centres. Late fees will apply depending on the date of submission.

What is the exam pattern for TS ICET 2026?

The examination will consist of three sections:

Analytical Ability

Mathematical Ability

Communication Ability

Sections A and B will be available in English and Telugu or English and Urdu, while Section C will be conducted only in English. Candidates must score 50 out of 200 marks (25 percent) to qualify. However, SC and ST candidates are exempt from the minimum qualifying marks.

Who is eligible to apply for TS ICET 2026?

For MBA admissions, candidates must have passed a Bachelor’s degree of at least three years in any discipline, except Oriental Languages.

For MCA admissions, candidates should have passed BCA, BSc, BCom or BA with Mathematics at the 10 plus 2 level or graduation level.

Candidates can access the official notification, application link, and mock tests on icet.tgche.ac.in for detailed guidance and preparation.

