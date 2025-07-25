Home > Education > JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers

JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers

JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 final result has declared on July 25, 2025, with 342 candidates selected for civil posts. The delayed outcome ends an 11‑month wait following protests. Check merit list of selected candidates using the link below

JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Results DECLARED:
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Results DECLARED:

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 25, 2025 15:02:00 IST

Despite a recruiting process plagued by delays and candidate discontent;

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has finally disclosed the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023, for important state administration positions, including State Tax Officers, DSPs and Deputy Collectors. About 342 applicants have been selected for the above mentioned posts.

The top spot was acquired by Ashish Akshat, who was followed by Abhay Kumar in second place and Ravi Ranjan Kumar in third. Gautam Gaurav, Shweta, Rahul Kumar Vishwakarma, Robin Kumar, Sandeep Prakash, Swati Keshari and Rajiv Ranjan are among the other top 10 achievers.

The basis for the selection procedure were attributed to Merit, grades from the written Mains and interview phases, and complete adherence to state and reservation policy guidelines.

After an 11-month delay in the recruitment, Jharkhand districts saw protests, hunger strikes, and political pressure. Changes in JPSC leadership caused the delay, leaving candidates to wait for results for a long time after finishing the exam phases.

  • JPSC released the notification for the Civil Services 2023 test on January 27, 2024.

  • 7,011 candidates passed the preliminary exam on March 17, 2024, and became eligible for mains.

  • Ranchi conducted the mains exam from June 22- 24, 2024.

  • Mains results were released on May 21, 2025, and 864 individuals were selected for interviews.

  • July 25, 2025: 342 candidates were selected, in the final results.

The final result, which includes names, roll numbers, category information and assigned services, is available to candidates in PDF format on the official website, jpsc.gov.in. After the final list is released, the chosen applicants should soon go through training, document verification and postings in different state offices.

Also Read: Only 6% of Youth Joined Companies Under PM’s Internship Scheme Despite 1.53 Lakh Offers

Tags: civil services examGovernment JobsindiaJPSC

RELATED News

Wordle Hint For July 25, 2025: How You Refer To The People Running Errands For Someone
18-Year-Old Allegedly Made To Do 400 Sit-Ups At A Dehradun-Based Coaching Institute
Wordle Hint For July 24, 2025: How Do We Describe A Person Or The Ground Trembling?
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared At karresults.nic.in: Here’s How To Download Your Marksheet
PG Admissions 2025 | Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi Invites Fresh Applications for Various PG Programs, Know How To Apply

LATEST NEWS

After Dhankhar’s Resignation, EC Appoints Rajya Sabha Secretary General As RO For VP Polls
Explainer | Know Everything About President’s Rule To Be Extended By Six Months In Manipur
Iran-Israel War To Re-Start? Here’s What Experts Have To Say
Maargan OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Vijay Antony’s Murder Mystery
What Caused Stock Market Crash Today? Sensex Crashes 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 24,840
5 Powerful Sawan Remedies to Please Lord Shiva and Attract Peace, Health & Positivity Before the Month Ends
“Glorywebs Joins Hands with ‘We Women Want 2025’ as Associate Sponsor to Champion Women in Tech & Leadership”
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
Cha Eun Woo’s Heartfelt Request To Fans Before Military Enlistment, ‘You’ll Miss Me, Right?’
tvN’s ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ Starring YoonA And Lee Chae Min Unveils First Teaser, Promises Royal Culinary Romance
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers
JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?