JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 Final Result Out – Check Merit List & Toppers

Despite a recruiting process plagued by delays and candidate discontent;

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has finally disclosed the final results of the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023, for important state administration positions, including State Tax Officers, DSPs and Deputy Collectors. About 342 applicants have been selected for the above mentioned posts.

The top spot was acquired by Ashish Akshat, who was followed by Abhay Kumar in second place and Ravi Ranjan Kumar in third. Gautam Gaurav, Shweta, Rahul Kumar Vishwakarma, Robin Kumar, Sandeep Prakash, Swati Keshari and Rajiv Ranjan are among the other top 10 achievers.

The basis for the selection procedure were attributed to Merit, grades from the written Mains and interview phases, and complete adherence to state and reservation policy guidelines.

After an 11-month delay in the recruitment, Jharkhand districts saw protests, hunger strikes, and political pressure. Changes in JPSC leadership caused the delay, leaving candidates to wait for results for a long time after finishing the exam phases.

JPSC released the notification for the Civil Services 2023 test on January 27, 2024.

7,011 candidates passed the preliminary exam on March 17, 2024, and became eligible for mains.

Ranchi conducted the mains exam from June 22- 24, 2024.

Mains results were released on May 21, 2025, and 864 individuals were selected for interviews.

July 25, 2025: 342 candidates were selected, in the final results.

The final result, which includes names, roll numbers, category information and assigned services, is available to candidates in PDF format on the official website, jpsc.gov.in. After the final list is released, the chosen applicants should soon go through training, document verification and postings in different state offices.

