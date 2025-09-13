Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 Released: Check Full Schedule, Exam Dates And Preparation Tips

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Official Time Table of SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Exam 2025-26. The exams will begin on 12 September 2025 and will be conducted across government, aided and private schools that are board affiliated.

Mid-term exams play a vital role in the internal exams faced by Class 10 students, and are essential in the preparation process for the final SSLC Board Exams.

Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26: Highlights

Exam Name: Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper)

Exam Dates: 12 September 2025 – 18 September 2025

First Exam: First Language (12 September 2025)

English Exam Date: 15 September 2025

Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Applicable Schools: All Government, Aided, and Private Schools of KSEAB

Last Exam: Social Science (18 September 2025)

Official Website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Complete SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26

12 September 2025 – First Language

13 September 2025 – Second Language

15 September 2025 – English

16 September 2025 – Mathematics

17 September 2025 – Science

18 September 2025 – Social Science

(Notice: Exam timings are generally from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, but students are advised to check timings exactly from their schools.)

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time Table 2025-26

Students can view the official timetable by doing the following:

Open the official website – kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Navigate the “Latest News / Circulars” section from the homepage.

Click on the notification named “SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26.”

Open and download the PDF timetable.

Save it for reference and cross-check with your school in case of any updates.

Here are some Tips for Class 10 Students Preparation

Prepare a Study Plan: Manage time effectively between exams.

Practice Question Papers: Work on sample papers under time constraints.

Target Weak Areas: Repeat subjects and topics which require more efforts.

Stay Healthy: Take breaks, eat healthy, and get proper sleep during exam days.

