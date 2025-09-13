Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 Released: Check Full Schedule, Exam Dates And Preparation Tips

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Official Time Table of SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Exam 2025-26. The exams will begin on 12 September 2025 and will be conducted across government, aided and private schools that are board affiliated.
Mid-term exams play a vital role in the internal exams faced by Class 10 students, and are essential in the preparation process for the final SSLC Board Exams.
Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26: Highlights
Exam Name: Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26
Exam Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper)
Exam Dates: 12 September 2025 – 18 September 2025
First Exam: First Language (12 September 2025)
English Exam Date: 15 September 2025
Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
Applicable Schools: All Government, Aided, and Private Schools of KSEAB
Last Exam: Social Science (18 September 2025)
Official Website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Complete SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26
12 September 2025 – First Language
13 September 2025 – Second Language
15 September 2025 – English
16 September 2025 – Mathematics
17 September 2025 – Science
18 September 2025 – Social Science
(Notice: Exam timings are generally from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, but students are advised to check timings exactly from their schools.)
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time Table 2025-26
Students can view the official timetable by doing the following:
Open the official website – kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Navigate the “Latest News / Circulars” section from the homepage.
Click on the notification named “SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26.”
Open and download the PDF timetable.
Save it for reference and cross-check with your school in case of any updates.
Here are some Tips for Class 10 Students Preparation
Prepare a Study Plan: Manage time effectively between exams.
Practice Question Papers: Work on sample papers under time constraints.
Target Weak Areas: Repeat subjects and topics which require more efforts.
Stay Healthy: Take breaks, eat healthy, and get proper sleep during exam days.
