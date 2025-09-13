Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26 Released: Check Full Schedule, Exam Dates And Preparation Tips
The Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exams 2025-26 are being held from 12–18 September by KSEAB for Class 10 students. Covering subjects like English, Science, Math, and Social Science, the exams serve as key internal assessments ahead of the final board exams.

Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26 timetable released (Photo: Canva)
Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26 timetable released (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: September 13, 2025 09:38:38 IST

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Official Time Table of SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Exam 2025-26. The exams will begin on 12 September 2025 and will be conducted across government, aided and private schools that are board affiliated.

Mid-term exams play a vital role in the internal exams faced by Class 10 students, and are essential in the preparation process for the final SSLC Board Exams.

Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Exam 2025-26: Highlights

Exam Name: Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Mid-Term Examination 2025-26

Exam Mode: Offline (Pen and Paper)

Exam Dates: 12 September 2025 – 18 September 2025

First Exam: First Language (12 September 2025)

English Exam Date: 15 September 2025

Conducting Body: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Applicable Schools: All Government, Aided, and Private Schools of KSEAB

Last Exam: Social Science (18 September 2025)

Official Website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Complete SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26

12 September 2025 – First Language

13 September 2025 – Second Language

15 September 2025 – English

16 September 2025 – Mathematics

17 September 2025 – Science

18 September 2025 – Social Science

(Notice: Exam timings are generally from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, but students are advised to check timings exactly from their schools.)

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Mid-Term Time Table 2025-26

Students can view the official timetable by doing the following:

Open the official website – kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Navigate the “Latest News / Circulars” section from the homepage.

Click on the notification named “SSLC Mid-Term Exam Time Table 2025-26.”

Open and download the PDF timetable.

Save it for reference and cross-check with your school in case of any updates.

Here are some Tips for Class 10 Students Preparation

Prepare a Study Plan: Manage time effectively between exams.

Practice Question Papers: Work on sample papers under time constraints.

Target Weak Areas: Repeat subjects and topics which require more efforts.

Stay Healthy: Take breaks, eat healthy, and get proper sleep during exam days.

Tags: Karnataka SSLC examKarnataka SSLC Mid-Term ExamKSEAB

