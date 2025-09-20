MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!

Want to be given a golden opportunity to serve the Madhya Pradesh government? The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has recently posted 500 exciting vacancies in the Subedar (Ministerial), Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector posts!

The applications will be open on the 3rd of October, 2025, and you will be able to apply online on the official site esb.mp.gov.in.

Important Dates For The Exam

Application Start Date: October 3, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 17, 2025

Correction Window: October 18 to October 22, 2025

Examination Date: December 10, 2025

Exam Timings: Two shifts – 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Reporting Time:

First shift: 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM

Second shift: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Candidates will have 10 minutes to read the question paper before the exam begins.

How to Apply for MPESB Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Head over to the official MPESB website – esb.mp.gov.in.

Yes, that’s your starting point!

Step 2: Look for the link titled "Online Form – Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam" and give it a click.

Found it? Great—let’s move on!

Step 3: Carefully fill in your personal, academic, and other required details in the form.

Double-check to avoid any silly errors!

Step 4: Once done, hit Submit and make sure you get confirmation.

You’re almost there!

Important Note for First-Timers:

If you've never applied through MPESB before, you must register your mobile number under the "Profile Registration" section before filling out the form.

Don’t skip this step!

