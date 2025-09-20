LIVE TV
Home > Education > MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!

MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!

MPESB has announced 500 vacancies for Subedar, Stenographer, and ASI posts. Applications open from October 3–17, 2025. Exam on December 10. Apply now at esb.mp.gov.in!

MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!
MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: September 20, 2025 06:13:31 IST

Want to be given a golden opportunity to serve the Madhya Pradesh government? The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has recently posted 500 exciting vacancies in the Subedar (Ministerial), Stenographer, and Assistant Sub-Inspector posts!

Are you willing to make a step in your career? The applications will be open on the 3rd of October, 2025, and you will be able to apply online on the official site where the applications are being open , esb.mp.gov.in. This recruitment could be your big break whether you are a fresh graduate or one who is seeking a stable government job. Think about becoming a member of the state administration or law enforcement officers and make a change! There is no need to wait till the last day- mark your calendar, collect your documents, and prepare to apply. Watch the official site to get more specifics on the eligibility and application procedures. And, are you willing to have this opportunity and create a sunny future with MPESB? The clock is ticking!

Important Dates For The Exam

  • Application Start Date: October 3, 2025
  • Last Date to Apply: October 17, 2025
  • Correction Window: October 18 to October 22, 2025
  • Examination Date: December 10, 2025
  • Exam Timings: Two shifts – 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
  • Reporting Time:
  • First shift: 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM
  • Second shift: 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM

Candidates will have 10 minutes to read the question paper before the exam begins.

How to Apply for MPESB Recruitment 2025

  • Step 1: Head over to the official MPESB website – esb.mp.gov.in.
    Yes, that’s your starting point!
  • Step 2: Look for the link titled “Online Form – Subedar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam” and give it a click.
    Found it? Great—let’s move on!
  • Step 3: Carefully fill in your personal, academic, and other required details in the form.
    Double-check to avoid any silly errors!
  • Step 4: Once done, hit Submit and make sure you get confirmation.
    You’re almost there!
  • Important Note for First-Timers:
    If you’ve never applied through MPESB before, you must register your mobile number under the “Profile Registration” section before filling out the form.
    Don’t skip this step!

Aiso Read: Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low…

Tags: examgovernment job

MPESB Recruitment 2025: 500 Government Vacancies Announced, Apply From October 3!

