LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout

Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout

The bench of Chief Justice Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela cited repeated violations of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and instances of defacement of public property despite earlier directions.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: September 19, 2025 19:12:36 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed serious concern over the manner in which the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections were conducted.

The bench of Chief Justice Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela cited repeated violations of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and instances of defacement of public property despite earlier directions.

The bench was hearing petitions related to the conduct of DUSU polls. The court recorded affidavits submitted by the Delhi University, Delhi Police, and the Traffic Department. 

According to the reports, between August 1 and September 16, as many as 5,168 traffic challans were issued for violations including defective number plates, riding without helmets, dangerous driving, and other infractions.

Delhi University informed the court that show-cause notices had been issued to seven candidates accused of misconduct, though all of them denied the allegations. The court was also informed that vote counting was completed and results had already been declared.

The court directed news channels to preserve video footage of election coverage between September 10 and September 19.

Expressing concern over the low turnout, Chief Justice Upadhyaya observed that the 39 percent voting figure indicated that ordinary students were hesitant to vote, a reflection of the worrying state of democracy in campus elections. 

Justice Gedela raised strong objections to the use of luxury vehicles such as Rolls Royce, Ferraris, tractors, and even JCBs in election campaigns, terming them serious violations.

The Chief Justice noted that despite prior undertakings by students to avoid violations, the rules were once again flouted, calling it ‘shameful.’

The bench said students deserved a second chance but must strictly adhere to regulations in the future.

The matter will now be heard again on November 6.

Tags: delhi high courtdusu

RELATED News

Mehbooba Mufti urges Amit Shah to view Yasin Malik's case through "humanitarian lens"
Sopore Police Conduct Search In UAPA Case Linked To Banned Organisation JKIM
"False allegation… I will complain": UP man after his phone number shown on Rahul Gandhi's PC
Supreme Court Backs Karnataka’s Move To Invite Banu Mushtaq For Mysuru Dasara
Smoking Image On ‘Mother Mary Come To Me’ Cover: Arundhati Roy Faces Legal Challenge In Kerala

LATEST NEWS

State Governments making advances for greater efficiency in public financial management: CAG
India A vs Australia A: Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal Shine as first unofficial Test ends in draw
Neeraj Ghaywan Returns: Homebound Selected for India Oscar Entry
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout
RRB NTPC Cut Off 2025 OUT: Direct Links to Check CBT 1 Zone Wise Cut off Marks | Latest Notification Here
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan
"So shocking": Papon, Shaan express grief over demise of 'Ya Ali' singer Zubeen Garg
From Zubeen Garg to Dilip Kumar: Remembering Celebrities Who Faced Tragic Endings
Asia Cup 2025: ‘Stay Away From Drama Zone’ Kapil Dev On India vs Pakistan Match Controversy
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Hold First Call In Three Months: What’s On Agenda?
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout
Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout

QUICK LINKS