Delhi HC Slams DUSU Poll Violations, Expresses Concern Over Low Voter Turnout

The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed serious concern over the manner in which the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections were conducted.

The bench of Chief Justice Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela cited repeated violations of the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and instances of defacement of public property despite earlier directions.

The bench was hearing petitions related to the conduct of DUSU polls. The court recorded affidavits submitted by the Delhi University, Delhi Police, and the Traffic Department.

According to the reports, between August 1 and September 16, as many as 5,168 traffic challans were issued for violations including defective number plates, riding without helmets, dangerous driving, and other infractions.

Delhi University informed the court that show-cause notices had been issued to seven candidates accused of misconduct, though all of them denied the allegations. The court was also informed that vote counting was completed and results had already been declared.

The court directed news channels to preserve video footage of election coverage between September 10 and September 19.

Expressing concern over the low turnout, Chief Justice Upadhyaya observed that the 39 percent voting figure indicated that ordinary students were hesitant to vote, a reflection of the worrying state of democracy in campus elections.

Justice Gedela raised strong objections to the use of luxury vehicles such as Rolls Royce, Ferraris, tractors, and even JCBs in election campaigns, terming them serious violations.

The Chief Justice noted that despite prior undertakings by students to avoid violations, the rules were once again flouted, calling it ‘shameful.’

The bench said students deserved a second chance but must strictly adhere to regulations in the future.

The matter will now be heard again on November 6.