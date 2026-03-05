LIVE TV
Home > Education > NCERT Recruitment 2026: Final Chance To Apply At ncert.nic.in Before Deadline Ends

The National Council of Educational Research and Training will end the registration process for NCERT Recruitment 2026.

Published: March 5, 2026 11:54:13 IST

The National Council of Educational Research and Training will end the registration process for NCERT Recruitment 2026 on March 6 at 5:00 PM.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the academic and library posts can still submit their applications through the official website, ncert.nic.in.

The recruitment drive was announced earlier through Advertisement No. 177/2026. Through this process, the council aims to fill a total of 117 vacancies across its various campuses in India.

Applicants are advised to complete the online registration before the deadline, as the council has clarified that applications submitted through any offline or alternative mode will not be accepted.

What posts are available under the NCERT Recruitment 2026

According to the official notification, the majority of vacancies are for academic roles. Out of the total 117 posts, 114 positions are for teaching roles, including Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor.

The remaining three vacancies are for library-related positions such as Deputy Librarian and Assistant Librarian. Selected candidates may be posted at NCERT centres located in New Delhi, Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong.

What are the eligibility rules for NCERT Recruitment 2026

Eligibility criteria for the recruitment process will follow the latest regulations issued by the University Grants Commission, along with guidelines set by the Government of India and NCERT.

Candidates are required to meet specific educational qualifications and academic experience requirements depending on the post they apply for. The official notification also provides details related to reservation policies and category-wise age relaxation.

Authorities have stated that any mismatch in documents or eligibility details during verification may result in rejection of the application.

What is the application fee for NCERT Recruitment 2026

The application fee differs according to the category of the applicant. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, Other Backward Classes, and Economically Weaker Sections categories are required to pay Rs 1000.

However, candidates from the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes, Persons with Disabilities, and women applicants are exempted from paying the application fee. The fee must be paid online during the application submission process.

How to apply for the NCERT Recruitment 2026 online

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the recruitment process:

  • Go to the official NCERT website at ncert.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, locate and click on the Announcements section.
  • Open the Vacancy tab and select the Academic recruitment link.
  • Register yourself and proceed to fill out the online application form.
  • Upload the required documents along with your photograph and signature.
  • Pay the application fee online if it applies to your category.
  • Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

The selection process will involve shortlisting of candidates followed by interviews. The final merit list will be prepared based on interview performance and the applicable guidelines of the University Grants Commission and NCERT.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released, Check Direct Link Here at bse.telangana.gov.in
First published on: Mar 5, 2026 11:54 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: NCERT Recruitment 2026NCERT recruitment 2026 last dateNCERT recruitment apply linkNCERT vacancy 2026

