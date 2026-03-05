Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released, Check Direct Link Here at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is expected to issue the Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026 for students preparing to appear for the Class 10 board examinations. Candidates can access the hall ticket through the official website.

The admit cards have been released ahead of the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to begin on March 14, 2026. This year, nearly 5.28 lakh students are expected to take the Class 10 board exams conducted across various centres in Telangana.

In a new step aimed at making the process easier for students and parents, the board has also introduced a digital delivery system for the hall tickets.

How will students get the Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026

In addition to the regular website download option, the Telangana board will share hall tickets directly on the WhatsApp numbers registered by parents during the exam application process.

The hall ticket will be sent in PDF format, allowing students to quickly access it on their phones and save or print it when required. The move is expected to minimise last-minute rush on the official website and ensure that students receive their admit cards without delays.

However, students who prefer to download the hall ticket manually can still do so through the official BSE Telangana portal.

How to download Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to download the hall ticket from the official website:

Go to the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the link for “SSC Hall Ticket 2026 available on the homepage.

Choose the relevant category, such as Regular, Private, OSSC, or Vocational.

Enter the required details, including application number, roll number, or school login credentials.

In some cases, students may also search using district, school name, student name, and date of birth.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download the file and keep a printed copy for the examination.

What information is mentioned on Telangana SSC Hall Ticket 2026

The hall ticket is an essential document that students must carry to the examination centre. It contains key information related to the candidate and the exam schedule.

Details printed on the admit card include the student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, date of birth, identification marks, subject-wise exam dates and timings, and the name and address of the examination centre.

A QR code has also been included on the hall ticket this year. By scanning it on a smartphone, students can view the exact location of their examination centre on Google Maps, helping them plan their travel.

Students are advised to check all the details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately inform their school authorities to get the issue corrected before the examinations begin.

