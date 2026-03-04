LIVE TV
Home > Education > SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download 5th, 7th, 10th & 12th Class Results on result.samastha.info

SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download 5th, 7th, 10th & 12th Class Results on result.samastha.info

The Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board (SKIMVB) has announced the Public Examination Results 2026 for students of Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 4, 2026 13:01:46 IST

SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026: The Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board (SKIMVB) has announced the Public Examination Results 2026 for students of Classes 5, 7, 10 and 12. Candidates who took the exams can now check their results online through the official website samastha.info

The board has released results for both Boarding and General categories, allowing students from all streams under SKIMVB to access their scoreboards easily. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and login details ready to ensure a smooth process while checking their results. 

How to Download SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026? 

Visit the official website result.samastha.info

Select the heavily bolded section on the homepage of Exam Results. 

Choose the type of category: Boarding or General 

Select Public Exam Results in February 2026

Enter roll number or other necessary details 

Click on the submit 

SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result will be displayed on the screen

Print for future use

Direct Link to Check SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026: Click Here 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 12:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS