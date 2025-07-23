Home > Education > NCERT Unveils Updated Class 10 Textbooks for 2025- 26, free PDFs Available on ePathshala

NCERT has released updated Class 10 textbooks for the 2025–26 academic year with rationalized content to reduce academic load. Free PDFs are available on the ePathshala app and NCERT website, covering all major subjects in English and Hindi.

Published: July 23, 2025 16:59:23 IST

The updated textbooks for Class 10 for the 2025–2026 school year have been made available by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Continued content rationalization, which was started following the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of reducing academic load by removing overlapping or less relevant chapters, is reflected in the updated volumes.

New Developments in Textbooks

  • Every fundamental subject, Mathematics, science, social science, English and Hindi has been examined, with unnecessary material removed while keeping the most important ideas.

  • The 2022- 2023 syllabus rationalization’s structure is retained in the revision, assuring that the books continue in compressed, focused versions.

Where to Find Free PDF Downloads

  • Through NCERT’s digital platforms, educators and students can freely access the most recent Class 10 textbooks in both Hindi and English:

  • The official NCERT website and app, ePathshala, provides limitless offline access to textbooks in PDF and EPUB formats.

  • Subject-by-subject and chapter-by-chapter direct downloads are accessible on the NCERT website.

  • All students, including those in places with poor connectivity, can use these resources because they are free and offline.

     The Significance of the Change

  • Less stress: Students can focus on essential content and critical skills without feeling overburdened by chapters that are left out.

  • In compliance with boards: These textbooks help students get ready for important board exams by reflecting the most recent CBSE and state board exam patterns.

       Study Advice for Students

  • Get the complete set of updated PDFs that cover each of the five main topics.

  • To make studying easier, concentrate on the updated chapters, noting any material that has been cut or omitted.

  • For clarity between theory and practice, use practice labs and sample problems.

  • To prevent connectivity problems and preserve consistency, study offline using ePathshala.

Also Read:  DU UG Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List to Be Released Tomorrow

Tags: Digital platformsePathshalaless pressureNCERTUpdated textbooks

