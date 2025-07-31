Home > Education > NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5

NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5

Registration for NMAT 2025 starts on August 1, with exams scheduled from November 5 to mid-December. Candidates can attempt the exam up to three times at designated test centers. Early registration and slot booking are strongly advised.

[Image Credit- X] Registration Window; Opens August 1 and closes around October 10- 13, 2025
[Image Credit- X] Registration Window; Opens August 1 and closes around October 10- 13, 2025

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 31, 2025 08:19:11 IST

GMAC’s NMAT 2025 registration is set to open on August 1, 2025, offering future MBA aspirants in India a structured and flexible timeline to plan their test attempts.

 Key Dates and Exams

  • Registration Window: Opens August 1 and closes around October 10- 13, 2025 (varying slightly across official updates).

  • Slot Booking: Test scheduling is available from early August through mid‑October candidates can choose their preferred date, city, and exam timing.

  • Exam Window: November 5 to mid‑December 2025 (most schedules ending by December 16 or 19), with exams conducted exclusively at test centers.

  • Retakes: Up to three exam attempts per candidate are allowed within the testing window. Retake registration opens in early November and closes by mid or late December.

  • Rescheduling: Candidates may reschedule once following their first attempt (subject to availability and a fee) until approximately December 16 or 17.

Fees Structure

Service

Fee (INR)

Initial registration

₹3,000 (inclusive)

Retake registration

₹3,000 per attempt

Rescheduling exam

₹1,200 + applicable taxes

Candidates selecting more than five institutions to send score reports to may incur additional charges (roughly ₹300 per extra report).

 Exam Structure & Format

  • Mode: Computer‑based test (no remote proctoring offered in India for NMAT 2025).

  • Time: 120 minutes

  • Questions: 108, divided equally across three sections- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

  • No negative marking; performance-based scoring with top composite score across attempts considered.

  • Results: Official scorecards released within 48 hours of each attempt.

Accepting Institutions & Score Expectations

NMAT scores are accepted by over 70 top-tier business schools in India and internationally. While cut-offs vary by program, candidates targeting competitive institutions are advised to aim for a score of 220 or above out of 360, with selected colleges requiring higher standards.

Registration & Preparation Tips

  • Register early to secure preferred test centers and slots—testing capacity is limited and scheduled on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

  • Complete the online form carefully, ensuring names and birthdates match your official ID.

  • Upload clear, compliant ID‐photo (ideally passport-size, light background) as it will appear on your admit card.

  • Prepare strategically using mock tests and time management drills; the NMAT official guide and practice tests are available via mba.com/nmat.

  • Download your admit card at least 7 days before each scheduled attempt; new admit cards must be downloaded separately for each try.

 Why does NMAT remain important?

  • Flexibility levels the playing field: candidates get to choose test dates and can retake up to three times.

  • Quick score turnaround and absence of negative marking add to its appeal.

  • Accepted by prestigious MBA institutes like NMIMS, SPJIMR, ISB, XIMB, TAPMI and more, making it a versatile option for admission planning.

Also Read: IIT Bombay launches JAM 2026 portal, remains open until Oct 12

Tags: datesexamGMACMBANMAT 2025

RELATED News

IIT Bombay launches JAM 2026 portal, remains open until Oct 12
Gurukul‑Trained students can now pursue PG and PhD research at IITs
DDU Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared for UG and PG programmes
CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Compartment exams for classes 10 & 12 expected soon
Haryana CET 2025 answer key released, objection window closes by Aug 1

LATEST NEWS

History Beckons: Shubman Gill Eyes Test Records Held by Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar
NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5
‘Maybe They’ll Be Selling Oil To India’: Donald Trump Boasts Of US-Pakistan Oil Deal After Hitting India With 25% Tariff
Explained | Kerala Nuns’ Arrest In Chhattisgarh Sparks National Outrage, No Bail, Case Shifts To NIA Court Amid Trafficking, Conversion Charges
‘Second‑Tier Senator’: Trump Criticizes Josh Hawley As Stock‑Trading Ban Bill Advances
Tamil Nadu Dalit Man’s Murder Transferred To CB-CID, Girlfriend’s Brother Arrested; Victim’s Family Demands Justice
Indian Railways To Add 17,000 Non-AC Coaches In 5 Years; General Class Travel Sees Major Expansion
Countdown to US Tariffs Day: Who’s Struck a Deal With Donald Trump So Far?
India-US Launch $1.5 Billion NISAR Earth-Mapping Satellite: What It Will Track From Space
Himachal Monsoon Death Toll Hits 170; Landslide Risk Under Control, Says SEOC
NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5
NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5
NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5
NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?