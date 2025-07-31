NMAT 2025 registration opens Aug 1: Exam window from Nov 5

GMAC’s NMAT 2025 registration is set to open on August 1, 2025, offering future MBA aspirants in India a structured and flexible timeline to plan their test attempts.

Key Dates and Exams

Registration Window : Opens August 1 and closes around October 10- 13, 2025 (varying slightly across official updates).



Slot Booking : Test scheduling is available from early August through mid‑October candidates can choose their preferred date, city, and exam timing.



Exam Window : November 5 to mid‑December 2025 (most schedules ending by December 16 or 19), with exams conducted exclusively at test centers.



Retakes : Up to three exam attempts per candidate are allowed within the testing window. Retake registration opens in early November and closes by mid or late December.



Rescheduling: Candidates may reschedule once following their first attempt (subject to availability and a fee) until approximately December 16 or 17.

Fees Structure

Service Fee (INR) Initial registration ₹3,000 (inclusive) Retake registration ₹3,000 per attempt Rescheduling exam ₹1,200 + applicable taxes

Candidates selecting more than five institutions to send score reports to may incur additional charges (roughly ₹300 per extra report).

Exam Structure & Format

Mode: Computer‑based test (no remote proctoring offered in India for NMAT 2025).



Time: 120 minutes



Questions: 108, divided equally across three sections- Language Skills, Quantitative Skills, and Logical Reasoning.



No negative marking; performance-based scoring with top composite score across attempts considered.



Results: Official scorecards released within 48 hours of each attempt.

Accepting Institutions & Score Expectations

NMAT scores are accepted by over 70 top-tier business schools in India and internationally. While cut-offs vary by program, candidates targeting competitive institutions are advised to aim for a score of 220 or above out of 360, with selected colleges requiring higher standards.

Registration & Preparation Tips

Register early to secure preferred test centers and slots—testing capacity is limited and scheduled on a first‑come, first‑served basis.



Complete the online form carefully, ensuring names and birthdates match your official ID.



Upload clear, compliant ID‐photo (ideally passport-size, light background) as it will appear on your admit card.



Prepare strategically using mock tests and time management drills; the NMAT official guide and practice tests are available via mba.com/nmat.



Download your admit card at least 7 days before each scheduled attempt; new admit cards must be downloaded separately for each try.

Why does NMAT remain important?

Flexibility levels the playing field: candidates get to choose test dates and can retake up to three times.



Quick score turnaround and absence of negative marking add to its appeal.



Accepted by prestigious MBA institutes like NMIMS, SPJIMR, ISB, XIMB, TAPMI and more, making it a versatile option for admission planning.

