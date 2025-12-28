LIVE TV
Home > Education > NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

UGC NET admit card 2025 released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2025 admit card for candidates scheduled to appear for the examination on December 31, 2025. Registered applicants can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.in, and logging in using their credentials.

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download (Photo Credits: Social Media)
NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download (Photo Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 28, 2025 13:32:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

UGC NET admit card 2025 released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2025 admit card for candidates scheduled to appear for the examination on December 31, 2025. Registered applicants can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, ugcnet.nta.in, and logging in using their credentials.

The UGC NET 2025 examination will take place from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. To manage the large number of candidates, the test will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift is scheduled from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates must report to the exam centre strictly as per the time mentioned on their admit card, as entry will not be allowed once the examination gates close. 

The admit card is a compulsory document for appearing in the examination and serves as valid identification at the exam centre. It contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and the complete address of the allotted test centre.

Steps To Check And Download UGC NET 2025 Admit Card

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link titled “Admit Card for UGC-NET December 2025” on the homepage
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Enter the application number, date of birth, and security code
  • Submit the details to view the admit card
  • Download and save the hall ticket
  • Take a printout and carry it to the exam centre
  • Keep the admit card safely for future reference

https://examinationservices.nic.in/AdmitCardService/Admitcard/Login?apprefno=101052512

The NTA has clarified that admit cards for candidates appearing on later dates will be issued in phases. Aspirants scheduled for upcoming exam days are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

UGC NET 2025 Exam Pattern

The UGC NET 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will comprise a single paper divided into two sections, both containing multiple-choice questions, with no break between the sections.

The total duration of the exam will be three hours, featuring 150 questions for a total of 300 marks. The question paper will primarily be in English, except for language-specific subjects.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website frequently for the latest notifications and updates related to the UGC NET 2025 examination.

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 1:30 PM IST
NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

