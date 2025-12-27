TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Download Steps, Exam Dates And Shift Timings

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2026 hall ticket has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their TG TET 2026 admit card from the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.
The TG TET January 2026 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across multiple centres in Telangana from January 3 to January 31, 2026.
TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket: Direct Download Link
Candidates can access the TS TET hall ticket 2026 through the official portal by entering their Journal Number and Date of Birth.
How to Download TG TET 2026 Hall Ticket
Follow these steps to download your admit card:
-
Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet
-
Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” link
-
Enter your Journal Number and Date of Birth
-
Submit the details to view the hall ticket
-
Verify all information and download the admit card
Details Mentioned on TS TET Hall Ticket 2026
The TG TET admit card will contain:
-
Candidate’s name and personal details
-
Registration number and roll number
-
Exam date, shift timing, and duration
-
Exam centre name and address
-
Important exam day instructions
Candidates are advised to carefully check all details and report any discrepancies immediately.
TG TET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings
The examination will be conducted in two shifts:
-
Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
-
Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
TG TET 2026 Exam Structure
-
Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5
-
Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8
-
Candidates who are aiming to teach Classes 1 to 8 have to appear for both papers
Each paper carries 150 marks, with detailed syllabus and section-wise weightage provided in the official Information Bulletin.
TG TET 2026 Pass Criteria
-
General / EWS: 60% and above
-
BC: 50% and above
-
SC / ST / Differently-abled: 40% and above
TG TET Certificate Validity
What is the validity of this certificate? This will remain valid for your life, unless notified otherwise by the Telangana government.
Weightage of TG TET Score
The TG TET score carries 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) conducted by the Telangana government.
TG TET January 2026: Key Dates
-
Hall Ticket Download: December 27, 2025 onwards
-
Exam Dates: January 3 to January 31, 2026
-
Result Declaration: February 10 to 16, 2026
Candidates appearing for the TS TET January 2026 exam are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance and prepare according to their exam schedule.
ALSO READ: Sacred Heart School Siliguri: Where Academic Excellence Meets Holistic Development in North Bengal
Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience covering Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes that every voice matters, and journalism has a vital role to play in amplifying those voices. Sofia is committed to creating impact and shedding light on stories that truly matter. Beyond her work in the newsroom, she is also a music enthusiast who enjoys singing.