TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Check Download Steps, Exam Dates And Shift Timings

The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) January 2026 hall ticket has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their TG TET 2026 admit card from the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet.

The TG TET January 2026 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) across multiple centres in Telangana from January 3 to January 31, 2026.

TG TET January 2026 Hall Ticket: Direct Download Link

Candidates can access the TS TET hall ticket 2026 through the official portal by entering their Journal Number and Date of Birth.

How to Download TG TET 2026 Hall Ticket

Follow these steps to download your admit card:

Visit the official website: tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet Click on the “Hall Ticket Download” link Enter your Journal Number and Date of Birth Submit the details to view the hall ticket Verify all information and download the admit card

Details Mentioned on TS TET Hall Ticket 2026

The TG TET admit card will contain:

Candidate’s name and personal details

Registration number and roll number

Exam date, shift timing, and duration

Exam centre name and address

Important exam day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details and report any discrepancies immediately.

TG TET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings

The examination will be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

TG TET 2026 Exam Structure

Paper 1: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2: For candidates aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8

Candidates who are aiming to teach Classes 1 to 8 have to appear for both papers

Each paper carries 150 marks, with detailed syllabus and section-wise weightage provided in the official Information Bulletin.

TG TET 2026 Pass Criteria

General / EWS: 60% and above

BC: 50% and above

SC / ST / Differently-abled: 40% and above

TG TET Certificate Validity

What is the validity of this certificate? This will remain valid for your life, unless notified otherwise by the Telangana government.

Weightage of TG TET Score

The TG TET score carries 20% weightage in the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) conducted by the Telangana government.

TG TET January 2026: Key Dates

Hall Ticket Download: December 27, 2025 onwards

Exam Dates: January 3 to January 31, 2026

Result Declaration: February 10 to 16, 2026

Candidates appearing for the TS TET January 2026 exam are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance and prepare according to their exam schedule.

ALSO READ: Sacred Heart School Siliguri: Where Academic Excellence Meets Holistic Development in North Bengal