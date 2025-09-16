Should You Worry? CBSE Issues Direction On Eligibility Norms To Appear For Board Exams, Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a direction, tightening the eligibility norms for students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The new rule states that no student will be allowed to appear for the exams if they do not perform well academically and maintain a minimum attendance.

The CBSE functions under the Ministry of Education, which highlighted that the latest guidelines are designed to ensure accountability, discipline, and proper implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

What New Rules, Issued By CBSE, State

Mandatory Attendance

The CBSE made it clear that all students must have at least 75% attendance to be eligible for board exams. The new rule states that attendance will be closely monitored and maintained by daily registers. It further said that students with poor attendance will be treated as ineligible if no valid justification is provided.

Every Student To Perform Well In Internal Assessment

The Board states that, as per NEP-2020, internal assessments will be a core, continuous evaluation mechanism. It strictly says that without internal assessment records, CBSE will not declare results.

What Is a Two-Year Structure Which Is Binding Now

Now, the CBSE has declared that Class X and Class XII will be treated as two-year programmes, i.e. Class IX and Class X together constitute a complete course for the Class 10 exam. Classes XI and XII together form the foundation for the Class 12 exam. It mandated that subjects taken in board classes must have been studied for two consecutive years.

CBSE Issues Strict Rules For Additional Subjects

The new guidelines, issued by CBSE, convey restrictions on additional subjects. Now, only two additional subjects beyond the compulsory five are allowed to opt for. However, Class XII students can take only one additional subject.

Why is The Guideline So Significant?

The National Education Policy (NEP), launched in 2020, stresses holistic, year-round evaluation and exam-centric learning. It focuses on school learning and participating in classroom activities as a better means of learning and for the final board exams.

The CBSE has made it a ‘zero tolerance’ policy against schools as they were alleged to have unauthorised subject offerings and poor record-keeping.

