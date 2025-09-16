World Ozone Day: History, Significance And Why On Sept 16, All You Need To Know

To mark the signing of the Montreal Protocol, World Ozone Day is celebrated every year on September 16. The protocol was signed in 1987 on Substances that deplete the Ozone Layer.

The day is officially known as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, which is observed to raise awareness about the importance of the ozone layer and the way to protect life on Earth by blocking harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the Sun.

The theme for World Day 2025 is ‘From Science To Global Action’, highlighting the role of science in alerting the world to emerging issues.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivers a message, remembering the day, “Forty years ago, nations came together to take the first step in protecting the ozone layer, guided by science, united in action.”

He urged that, as we are hurtling towards pushing global temperatures 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, governments should fully ratify and implement the Kigali Amendment to the Protocol, which commits to phase down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

What Is the Ozone Layer?

In the age of global warming, the Ozone layer is an over-talked natural substance in modern times. It is a natural layer of gas found in the Earth’s stratosphere. It is made up of ozone (O₃) molecules. It naturally functions to absorb and filter out the Sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation.

It is scientifically proven that without it, humans, animals, and plants would suffer from severe effects like skin cancer and damage to crops and marine life.

What Is the Montreal Protocol?

The Montreal Protocol is an environmental treaty which was signed on September 16, 1987, to protect the ozone layer.

To mitigate Ozone layer depletion, the objective is to phase out the production and use of ozone-depleting substances like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), halons, and other chemicals that were damaging the ozone layer.

The agreement regulates the production and consumption of nearly 100 man-made chemicals referred to as ODSes, which damage the stratospheric ozone layer.

The ozone layer, also known as the Earth’s protective shield, protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun.

How is the Celebration Of World Ozone Day helping Earth Safe?

The ozone layer plays an important role in absorbing and blocking the Sun’s most damaging rays. Without this protective shield, we would be at high rates of skin cancer, cataracts, and other illnesses.

