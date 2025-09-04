Skill India ITI Result Second Year Result 2025 OUT at skillindiadigital.gov.in: How to Download Marksheet PDF Direct Link

NCVT ITI Result 2025: Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has officially announced the second-year Skill India NCVT ITI 2025 results on their official website skillindiadigital.gov.in. To view the NCVT ITI Result 2025 PDF, students need to enter their roll number. Students who took the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) exams in different trades can now view and download their results in PDF format by entering their roll number or registration number on the official website.

NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025

The NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 has been released for first and second year students who appeared for the Computer-Based Theory (CBT) and Practical examinations held from July 28 to August 20, 2025. Candidates can log in using their Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of Birth to access and download their marksheets.



How to Download NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025



To access their results, students should follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH): skillindiadigital.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link or banner that reads “NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025” or “Click here to Check AITT Result.”

Step 3: You will be redirected to the result login page.

Step 4: Enter your Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of Birth in the required fields

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” or “View Result” button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen, and students can download the marksheet in PDF format.

Direct link to check NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025 at skillindiadigital.gov.in.