SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Latest Official Update

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025: Symbiosis International University has recently released the SNAP 2025 test 2 admit card on the official website. Candides can now download the admit card using their SNAP ID and Password. SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 details include candidate name, roll number, exam schedule, reporting time, exam centre details, and the instructions for candidates. Candidates are advised to carry their SNAP admit card while appearing for the exam.

SNAP Test 2: Exam Date

SNAP Test 2 is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2025. Candidates aiming for admission to Symbiosis PG management programmes can now start planning their preparation accordingly.

Direct Link to Download SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025: Click Here

How to Download SNAP 2025 Admit Card?

Candidates can download the SNAP 2025 Admit Card through the steps mentioned below:



Visit the official website of SNAP

Click on the SNAP Test 2 admit card link

Enter the SNAP ID and Password

The SNAP 2025 Test 2 admit card will be displayed

Download the hall ticket for further use.

SNAP 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check the following details mentioned on the SNAP 2025 Admit Card.

Candidate name

Candidate photograph and signature

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre

Exam reporting time

Duration of exam

Subjects

Instructions for candidates