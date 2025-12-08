SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket, Check Latest Official Update

SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025: Symbiosis International University has recently released the SNAP 2025 test 2 admit card on the official website. Candides can now download the admit card using their SNAP ID and Password. SNAP Test 2 Admit Card 2025 details include candidate name, roll number, exam schedule, reporting time, exam centre details, and the instructions for candidates. Candidates are advised to carry their SNAP admit card while appearing for the exam.
SNAP Test 2: Exam Date
SNAP Test 2 is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2025. Candidates aiming for admission to Symbiosis PG management programmes can now start planning their preparation accordingly.
How to Download SNAP 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates can download the SNAP 2025 Admit Card through the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of SNAP
- Click on the SNAP Test 2 admit card link
- Enter the SNAP ID and Password
- The SNAP 2025 Test 2 admit card will be displayed
- Download the hall ticket for further use.
SNAP 2025 Admit Card: Details Mentioned
Candidates can check the following details mentioned on the SNAP 2025 Admit Card.
- Candidate name
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre
- Exam reporting time
- Duration of exam
- Subjects
- Instructions for candidates
