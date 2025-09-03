LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The CBT Exam will be held from 12th to 26th September 2025 on a daily basis. The number of vacancies to be filled through the SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 will be 14582 this year.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 3, 2025 23:05:54 IST

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The CBT Exam will be held from 12th to 26th September 2025 on a daily basis. The number of vacancies to be filled through the SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 will be 14582 this year. 

Earlier, the SSC CGL Exam was scheduled on August 13 and August 30, 2020, but it was postponed due to administrative reasons. For the 2025 exam, the SSC CGL exam city slip will be released 8-10 days before the examination, while the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will be released 3-4 days before the examination.

SSC CGL 2025 Exam Date Out

The revised exam dates have been announced, now the exam will be conducted on 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th & 26th September 2025. 

Steps To Download SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2025

  • Visit the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in

  • On the home page, look for the link “Status/Download City Intimation Slip for SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1”.

  • Click on the link and enter your Registration Number / Roll Number and Date of Birth / Password.

  • Submit the details and the city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

  • Check your exam city, date, and shift details carefully.

  • Download and print the slip for reference before the exam.

 

Direct link to check city intimation slip here 

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card will be released 2–3 days before the exam. Candidates will be required to download it from the regional SSC websites and carry it to the examination centre along with a valid ID proof. The admit card will include details such as reporting time, exam city, and exam shift details.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

9th June 2025

Apply Online Dates

9th June to 4th July 2025

Fee Payment Last Date

5th July 2025 (11 pm)

Application Form Correction Dates

9th to 11th July 2025 (11 pm)

SSC CGL City Intimation 2025

3rd September 2025

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

2 to 3 days before exam date

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date 2025

12th to 26th September 2025

Tier 2 Exam Date

December 2025
