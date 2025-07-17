LIVE TV
TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released Today: How To Check, Direct Link Inside

TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result is out today at tneaonline.org for ranks 1–39145. Candidates must confirm their choice by July 18 and report from July 19 to 23. Six post-allotment options are available. Visit the official website for latest updates on Tamil Nadu engineering admissions 2025.

TNEA Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 11:22:29 IST

Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Tamil Nadu, TNEA 2025 Round 1 Seat Allocation Result will announce the end of the official website tnaonline.org today, July 17, July 16, July 16 after completing the election.

According to the official plan, the candidates with TNEA rank 1 to 39145 to will fall under this round and needed  their choices before the deadline in order to be considered for allocation.

The candidates can get their TNEA seat allotment result 2025  by signing the official site with its registered email ID and password, and their allocation status will be displayed. The candidates will also be able to download the allocation list to refer to this in the future.

Here’s how to check your seat allotment result:

  • Visit the official portal tneaonline.org

  • Click on the ‘Login’ button on the homepage

  • Enter your email ID and password in the login window

  • View and download the allotment result for reference

Following the declaration of the tentative allotment, candidates must confirm their choices by 5 PM on July 18. Those who select the ‘accept and join’ option will receive their provisional allotment letters on July 19.

Additionally, the reporting window for round 1 will be open from July 19 to 23, during which selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges.

After checking the allotment result, candidates can choose from the following six options based on their admission preference:

  1. Accept and Join

  2. Accept and Upward

  3. Decline and Upward

  4. Decline and Move to Next Round

  5. Decline and Quit

  6. Upward and Move to Next Round

The Tamil Nadu government encourages all candidates to check the official portal frequently to ensure they don’t miss important information during this very important counselling period.

With TNEA 2025 counseling now in full gear, the next few days are important for the thousands of engineering aspirants across the state.

