Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam: See Dates And 6-Phase Schedule – How To Download Admit Card

Today, July 16, the first phase of the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Exam was successfully administered by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC). Across the state, applicants reported at 9:30 AM for the single-shift written exam, which ran from 12 PM to 2 PM.

Exam 1, July 16

Candidates who attended the exam today can now review the answer keys and memory-based question papers:

For Today’s July 16 exam, Memory-Based Question Paper PDF has been made available, providing a close-up look at the questions that candidates will be asked.

Candidates can now estimate their results using unofficial answer keys that are available online. Soon, the official CSBC key will also be available.



Upcoming Exam Dates

On the following days, there will be five additional single-shift sessions for the recruitment exam:

Phase Exam Date Reporting Time Shift Timing 2 July 20, 2025 9:30 AM 12 PM- 2 PM 3 July 23, 2025 9:30 AM 12 PM- 2 PM 4 July 27, 2025 9:30 AM 12 PM- 2 PM 5 July 30, 2025 9:30 AM 12 PM- 2 PM 6 August 3, 2025 9:30 AM 12 PM- 2 PM

The two-hour period is the same for every phase.

Admit Card Rollout

Hall passes are being distributed by CSBC in stages in accordance with the exam schedule:

July 20 Exam: Admit cards accessible from July 13.

July 23: Cards issued July 16; July 27, will be issued by July 20; July 30, will be issued by July 23 and August 3, will be issued by July 27 .



It is recommended that candidates download their e-admit cards as soon as possible from csbc.bihar.gov.in and confirm all the information, including the exam location, photo and instructions. At the examination center, a valid photo ID is required.

What’s Next for Aspirants

To estimate your performance, check over the current memory-based papers and answer keys.



Get ready for the next stages with dedication.



Keep an eye on CSBC notifications.



Soon after the official key is released, the answer key objection window opens.

