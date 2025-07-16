SSC Releases 2025 Selection Post Exam Dates, Pattern and Marking Scheme

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the schedule for the Selection Post Recruitment Examination 2025, an important recruitment exercise for filling 2,423 vacancies across various ministries, departments and subordinate offices of the Government of India . The computer‑based examination (CBT) for candidates with matriculation (10th), higher secondary (12th) and graduate qualifications is expected to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025, though some sources highlighteds the exam window may extend until August 4 .

Exam Details & Schedule

July 24–August 1, 2025 (some regions possibly through August 4)

Vacancies: A total of around 2,423 positions have been announced, covering roles such as Laboratory Assistant, Deputy Ranger and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) .

Eligibility Levels: Three distinct exam levels – matriculation, higher secondary and graduate. Candidates applying for multiple levels should appear separately for each exam.

Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The CBT across all levels will feature 100 multiple-choice questions of 200 marks, with the following sectional breakdown:

Questions- 25

Marks- 50

Duration- 60 min (or 80 min)

Sections-

General Intelligence

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

English

Each correct answer gives +2 marks, while 0.5 marks are deducted for every incorrect response . The test duration is 60 minutes, extended to 80 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes .

Normalisation, Final Merit And Cut-Offs

Since exams may be conducted in multiple sessions, SSC will adopt a normalisation process to equalise any variability in difficulty across shifts . Final merit lists and cut-off scores will be calculated using these normalised marks.

Selection Process And Document Verification

Candidates who secure the required cut-off marks will be leading the final selection stage:

Skill Test (where applicable for posts like typists or data entry operators).

Document Verification- To authenticate key documents such as educational certificates, caste/EWS/PwD certificates, age proof and valid photo identity proof .

Important Dates for Candidates

Notification Release: June 2, 2025

Application Window: June 2–23, 2025

Correction Window: Extended till July 1, 2025

This SSC Selection Post exam represents an important way for government employment across different educational categories. With detailed dates and complete exam structure now in public domain, candidates are advised to finalise preparation strategies, involving sectional strengths, mock tests and time management and keep their documents and personal records ready for the final stages.

For official notifications and updates, candidates should regularly visit the SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

