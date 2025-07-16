LIVE TV
SSC Releases 2025 Selection Post Exam Dates, Pattern and Marking Scheme

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the timings and structure for the 2025 Selection Post Recruitment Exam, that fulfills 2,423 government vacancies across various departments and ministries. This computer-based test (CBT) is supposed to take place from July 24 to August 1, 2025, with some chances of extending through August 4 in some specific regions. Including applicants with qualifications upto the 10th, 12th and graduate levels, the exam is divided accordingly into three separate categories, each requiring a different test. The examination will include 100 objective-type questions, distributed across four sections: General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. Each and every section will include 25 questions of two marks each, totalling 200 marks. A deduction of 0.5 marks will be marked for every incorrect answer. The duration of the test is one hour, extended to 80 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes. As the exam will be held in multiple sessions, SSC will use a normal procedure to ensure correctness in calculating scores. These marks will be used to get final merit rankings and qualifying cut-offs. Candidates who meet the necessary requirements will go to further stages, including skill tests for roles like data entry operators and typists, followed by a document verification process to confirm identity and eligibility. The official notification was released on June 2, 2025. Applications were invited until June 23, with the correction period extended upto through July 1. For any latest updates and announcements, applicants must regularly check the official SSC website at [ssc.gov.in](https://ssc.gov.in).

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 12:53:11 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the schedule for the Selection Post Recruitment Examination 2025, an important recruitment exercise for filling 2,423 vacancies across various ministries, departments and subordinate offices of the Government of India . The computer‑based examination (CBT) for candidates with matriculation (10th), higher secondary (12th) and graduate qualifications is expected to be conducted between July 24 and August 1, 2025, though some sources highlighteds the exam window may extend until August 4 .

Exam Details & Schedule

 July 24–August 1, 2025 (some regions possibly through August 4)
Vacancies: A total of around 2,423 positions have been announced, covering roles such as Laboratory Assistant, Deputy Ranger and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) .

Eligibility Levels: Three distinct exam levels – matriculation, higher secondary and graduate. Candidates applying for multiple levels should appear separately for each exam.

 Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

The CBT across all levels will feature 100 multiple-choice questions of 200 marks, with the following sectional breakdown:
Questions- 25
Marks- 50
Duration- 60 min (or 80 min)
Sections-

General Intelligence
General Awareness
Quantitative Aptitude
English 

Each correct answer gives +2 marks, while 0.5 marks are deducted for every incorrect response . The test duration is 60 minutes, extended to 80 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes .

Normalisation, Final Merit And Cut-Offs

Since exams may be conducted in multiple sessions, SSC will adopt a normalisation process to equalise any variability in difficulty across shifts . Final merit lists and cut-off scores will be calculated using these normalised marks.

Selection Process And Document Verification

Candidates who secure the required cut-off marks will be leading the final selection stage:
Skill Test (where applicable for posts like typists or data entry operators).
Document Verification-  To authenticate key documents such as educational certificates, caste/EWS/PwD certificates, age proof and valid photo identity proof .

Important Dates for Candidates

Notification Release: June 2, 2025
Application Window: June 2–23, 2025
Correction Window: Extended till July 1, 2025

This SSC Selection Post exam represents an important way for government employment across different educational categories. With detailed dates and complete exam structure now in public domain, candidates are advised to finalise preparation strategies, involving sectional strengths, mock tests and time management and keep their documents and personal records ready for the final stages.
For official notifications and updates, candidates should regularly visit the SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

