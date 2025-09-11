TS LAWCET 2025: Phase 2 and Final Phase Counselling Registrations Begins at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) begins the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) Counselling 2025 Phase 2 and Final Phase registration on September 11, 2025. Candidates can check the important dates and deadlines on their official website lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates who missed the TS LAWCET Phase 1 registration must complete online registration cum verification by uploading scanned copies of their certificates and paying the application fee.



TS LAWCET 2025 Phase 2 and Final Phase Counselling: Date

Event Date Online Registration cum verification, online payment, along with uploading scanned copies of original certificates for verification (as per guidelines) (for those who have not registered in Phase-I) September 11 to September 13, 2025 Display of a verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections, if any, through e-mail service (Phase-II) September 14, 2025 Exercising web options- Phase II September 15 and September 16, 2025 Edit of web options-Phase II September 17, 2025 List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and will be placed on the website (Phase-II) September 22, 2025 Reporting at the concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment Receipt. September 23 to September 27, 2025

TS LAWCET 2025: Cut-Off

TGCHE will announce the TS LAWCET cut-off 2025 on the official website lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. After clearing the cut-off, TS LAWCET candidates will be able to register for TS LAWCET counselling.

TS LAWCET 2025: Counselling Registration Fee