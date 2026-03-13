LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPPSC Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 Result Out: Check How To Download Merit List And Key Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results for the Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (TGT) Branch Examination 2025.

UPPSC Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 Result

Published: March 13, 2026 11:57:04 IST

UPPSC Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 Result Out: Check How To Download Merit List And Key Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of the Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate (TGT) Branch Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam can now check if they have qualified for the mains stage.

The commission has released subject-wise lists for four areas: Music, Agriculture/Horticulture, Arts, and Urdu. The recruitment drive is for filling the vacancies of teaching positions in government secondary schools in the state.

How Can Candidates Check Their UPPSC TGT 2025 Result

Candidates can verify their results in a few simple steps:

  • Go to the official UPPSC website.
  • Find the Result or latest Update section.
  • Click on the link for the TGT 2025 result for the relevant subject.
  • Open the PDF file and search for your roll number using Ctrl + F.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Only candidates whose roll numbers appear in the lists are eligible to appear for the mains examination. The commission has asked applicants to keep checking the website regularly for updates regarding the mains schedule, admit cards, and further instructions.

Who Is Shortlisted for the Mains Examination

The result PDFs include the roll numbers of candidates who successfully cleared the preliminary stage. Those listed are now eligible to appear for the mains exam.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the PDFs. If a roll number is missing, the candidate will not be allowed to proceed to the next stage. This ensures that only qualified candidates move forward in the recruitment process.

What Is the Selection Process for UPPSC TGT Recruitment

The UPPSC TGT recruitment follows a multi-stage process:

  • Preliminary Examination: The first stage screens candidates on basic subject knowledge and general aptitude.
  • Mains Examination: Candidates who clear prelims must appear for a detailed exam to test in-depth knowledge of their respective subjects.
  • Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates who clear the mains undergo document verification before final selection for teaching positions.

This structured process ensures that only eligible and qualified candidates are selected for government teaching roles.

When Will the UPPSC TGT Mains 2025 Be Conducted

The commission has not yet announced the mains exam date. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPPSC website for notifications regarding the schedule, admit cards, and any further instructions. Staying updated is crucial to avoid missing deadlines or important announcements.

Why Is This Result Important for Aspiring Teachers

Clearing the preliminary exam is a significant milestone for candidates aiming to become government teachers in Uttar Pradesh. The TGT recruitment is highly competitive, and only those who qualify the prelims can demonstrate their subject expertise in the mains exam.

The announcement also allows candidates to plan their preparation for the next stage and ensures transparency in the recruitment process. By following the official notifications and keeping their documents ready, candidates can avoid last-minute issues.

The UPPSC TGT 2025 result marks a crucial step for candidates aspiring to work as government teachers. With the prelims stage complete, candidates who have cleared it can now focus on the mains examination while keeping track of official updates.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:57 AM IST
UPPSC Assistant Teacher TGT 2025 Result Out: Check How To Download Merit List And Key Details Here

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS