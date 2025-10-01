LIVE TV
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) prelims exam 2025 Admit Card on 31st September 2025. The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is going to be held on 12th October 2025 in offline mode.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 1, 2025 18:07:07 IST

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: Check Complete District-wise Test Centres List

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recently released the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) prelims exam 2025 Admit Card on 31st September 2025. Candidates can now download the UPPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number, date of birth, and gender. The UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2025 is going to be held on 12th October 2025 in offline mode. 

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre 2025 

Candidates are required to carefully read the UPPSC PCS 2025 Admit Card to check the exam centres. The Commission will conduct the UPPSC prelims exam in 75 districts across the state. 

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre: Prelims 

Candidates can check the UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centres for the Prelims examination 2025. 

(1) Agra 

(2) Aligarh

(3) Ambedkar Nagar

(4) Ayodhya

(5) Azamgarh

(6) Banda

(7) Ballia

(8) Budaun

(9) Bareilly

(10) Basti

(11) Bijnor

(12) Bulandshahr

(13) Chandauli

(14) Deoria

(15) Fatehpur

(16) Firozabad

(17) Ghazipur,

(18) Ghaziabad

(19) Gorakhpur

(20) Greater Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

(21) Gonda

(22) Hapur

(23) Hardoi

(24) Etawah

(25) Jaunpur

(26) Jhansi

(27) Jyotibaphule Nagar

(28) Kanpur Nagar

(29) Kaushambi

(30) Kushinagar,

(31) Lakhimpur,

(32) Lalitpur

(33) Lucknow,

(34) Maharajganj

(35) Mainpuri

(36) Mathura

(37) Mau

(38) Meerut

(39) Mirzapur

(40) Moradabad

(41) Muzaffarnagar

(42) Prayagraj

(43) Pilibhit

(44) Raebareli

(45) Rampur

(46) Saharanpur

(47) Shahjahanpur

(48) Sitapur

(49) Sultanpur

(50) Varanasi

(51) Unnao

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Centre: Main Exam

Candidates are advised to plan accommodation early to avoid any last-minute hustle. 

The UPPSC PCS main exam centres are

  1. Lucknow

  2. Prayagraj

  3. Ghaziabad

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 6:07 PM IST
