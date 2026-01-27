Why Are Students Protesting Against UGC’s New Equity Rules? All You Need To Know About The Uproar On Anti-Casteism Rules As They Dub It Exclusionary

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on January 13, 2026, issued a fresh guideline titled the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, which primarily focuses on campus equity and anti-discrimination. The new set of rules replaces the earlier 2012 guidelines and now applies to all higher education institutions (HEIs) across India.

Though UGC aimed to widen the scope of seeking protection under the new rules, soon after notifying, it has become controversial. The protesters at the UGC headquarters are saying that the reserved category candidates can present their complaint freely, while the general category students cannot raise their issue.

Why are there protests against UGC?

The protest at the UGC headquarters is primarily going on due to many reasons. The protesters are alleging that except for the reserved category candidates, the general category students cannot flag their complaints. No clear provision has been categorized for them in the new regulation.

The protesters also blamed that they may extend the gap of inequality instead of promoting equality because complaints from reserved categories can rise anytime.

The data revealed that there were around 173 complaints related to caste discrimination in universities in the year 2016-17. A higher shift was seen in the year 2023-2024, with over 350 complaints, which shows rapid growth in numbers.

What do the new set of UGC guidelines say?

The regulations came after a supreme court linked to a petition on the implementation of the 2012 UGC anti-discrimination rules. The petition was filed by Payal Tadvi, mother of Rohith Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 allegedly due to caste-based discrimination.

Here is the list of guidelines:

Expanded definition of discrimination: In the fresh guideline, the definition of “caste-based discrimination” now explicitly includes Other Backward Classes (OBCs) along with Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It also included unfair treatment, both direct and indirect discrimination, on the basis of caste, tribe, religion, gender, disability, race, or place of birth.

Mandatory infrastructure: It made HEI establish the Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC), Equity Committee, and Equity Squads & Ambassadors infrastructure mandatorily. The centers will be responsible for receiving complaints, monitoring issues especially on discrimination and promoting inclusive practices on campus.

Complaint addressing: All educational institutions are instructed to set up a system to receive records and address complaints related to discrimination. Regular monitoring and internal reporting are necessary under the regulation.

University accountability: The guidelines outline responsibility for implementation on institutional heads, including vice-chancellors and principals. In accordance with the UGC’s guidelines, they must guarantee compliance and submit reports.

