Assam Election 2026: Who Is Debabrata Saikia, Face Of Congress And Son Of Former CM Hiteswar Saikia With Deep Political Family Roots All Set For Crucial Polls?

As political activity intensifies ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has once again emerged as a key face of the party in the state.

Currently serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Saikia represents the Nazira constituency and carries a strong political legacy that stretches across generations.

Son of former Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, he is widely seen as one of the prominent leaders shaping the Congress’ strategy in the state as the crucial polls approach.

Debabrata Saikia’s Political Legacy Rooted in Assam

Born on December 14, 1964, in Nazira in Assam’s Sivasagar district, Debabrata Saikia comes from a family deeply embedded in the state’s political landscape.

His father, Hiteswar Saikia, served as the Chief Minister of Assam twice from 1983 to 1985 and again from 1991 to 1996 and was also appointed the first Governor of Mizoram after the Mizoram Peace Accord, serving from 1987 to 1989.

Saikia’s mother, Hemoprova Saikia, was also an influential political figure. She served as a minister in the Assam government during the first cabinet led by Tarun Gogoi and represented the Nazira constituency as an MLA for two terms between 1996 and 2006.

With both parents playing significant roles in Assam’s political history, Saikia inherited a strong political legacy.

Debabrata Saikia’s Education and Early Life

Debabrata Saikia completed his higher education at University of Calcutta, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Despite his family’s established presence in politics, Saikia initially built his own path through organisational work and grassroots engagement before rising through the ranks of the Congress party.

He is married to Bandana Saikia and the couple has two children, Luit and Krishnika.

Debabrata Saikia’s Entry Into Politics Through Youth Congress

Saikia formally entered politics in 1991 through the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress. His early political career saw him serving as the General Secretary of the youth wing between 1992 and 1993 and later as its Vice President from 1993 to 1996.

These roles helped him establish his political base within the Congress organisation and gain experience in party affairs at the grassroots level.

Debabrata Saikia’s Electoral Success from Nazira

Debabrata Saikia first won the Nazira seat in the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2011. Since then, he has successfully retained the constituency in the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections, making him a three-time MLA from the region.

Nazira has long been associated with the Saikia family, as his father also represented the constituency multiple times. Saikia’s continued victories reflect his sustained influence in Upper Assam politics.

Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly

In 2016, Saikia was elected as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly after Congress legislators chose him to lead the party’s legislative wing. However, his position briefly came under threat in 2021 when several Congress MLAs resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, affecting the party’s strength in the Assembly.

Saikia challenged the development in court and was eventually reinstated as the Leader of the Opposition following an appeal to the Guwahati High Court.

Congress Strategy and Political Stand

As Assam heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, Saikia has repeatedly stressed the need for unity within the Congress ranks. According to him, the party leadership will take the final call on the chief ministerial candidate if the Congress-led alliance returns to power.

He has also criticised the ruling BJP, accusing it of pursuing divisive politics and attempting to influence electoral outcomes by targeting minority communities and questioning their citizenship.

Saikia has argued that the Congress’ policy guarantees and economic promises resonate with voters who have been affected by rising prices and economic hardships.

All Eyes on the 2026 Assam Elections

With the Congress seeking to regain lost political ground in the state, Debabrata Saikia remains one of the party’s most prominent leaders in Assam. His long political career, family legacy, and continued electoral success in Nazira place him at the centre of the Congress’ strategy as the battle for the 2026 Assembly elections intensifies.

As campaigning gathers momentum, Saikia’s role as the Leader of the Opposition and a key Congress face will likely be crucial in shaping the party’s challenge against the ruling BJP in Assam.

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