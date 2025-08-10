BIHAR SIR Updates On Aug 10: Not A Single Claim/Objection Received From Political Parties Since August 1, Says ECI

The Election Commission of India on Sunday said that it has not received a single claim or objection from any political party between August 1 to August 10, regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

During a daily briefing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the ECI said, “After over a week since the beginning of the claims and objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party.”

Window To Submit Claims And Objections Opened On Aug 1

The window to submit claims and objections opened to rectify any errors on draft electoral rolls on August 1 after their publication.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has sparked a political row, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that the revision process could lead to the deletion of many voters.

The Opposition Has Been Protesting Against Bihar SIR

They have been protesting in the Parliament, demanding a discussion over the Bihar SIR, since the start of this year’s monsoon session.

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday levelled serious allegations of ‘vote theft against the ECI.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Aug 10 informed the Supreme Court that no eligible voter in Bihar will be removed from the electoral rolls published on August 1 without prior notice, an opportunity to be heard, and a reasoned order.

The assurance came in a fresh affidavit on Saturday during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The EC said it has issued strict instructions to prevent wrongful deletions and is working to include every eligible voter in the final list.

The affidavit responds to allegations by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) about wrongful exclusions.

