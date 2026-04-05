‘Fear Will Be Driven Out’: PM Modi’s Sharp Dig At Mamata’s TMC Govt Ahead Of West Bengal Polls, Slams ‘Goon Raj’ At Cooch Behar Rally

Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying it will be held accountable for its “sins” after the poll results on May 4.

Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, he asserted that the large turnout signals the end of TMC’s rule and promised that a Bharatiya Janata Party government would focus on development and act against infiltration.

“No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must have trust in the law. In this election, fear will be driven out of Bengal. Confidence will awaken through the BJP’s grand victory… I assure you, after this election, a full accounting of their (TMC’s) sins will be done. It will be settled one by one. After May 4, the law will take its course, no matter how big a goon it may be, this time justice will be served,” he said.

On the way to Cooch Behar to address a rally. These photos show the strong wave for BJP in West Bengal this time…people are going to reject TMC!@BJP4Bengal pic.twitter.com/tCXwWLY3Zt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2026

“On one hand, there is fear of TMC, and on the other hand, you have the trust of BJP. On one hand, there is fear of TMC’s cut money and corruption and on the other hand the trust of BJP which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state. which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state,” he added.

PM Modi spoke about the government having called a special session of Parliament to get bills passed for implementing the Women’s Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

“So far, the BJP government at the Centre has reached every kind of basic facility to our sisters. We have made 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didis, but it is very necessary that the role of women increases even more in the decisions being made for the country. Therefore, our government has enacted a law to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Efforts are now being made to ensure that sisters across the country, including West Bengal, benefit from this starting from the Lok Sabha elections in 2029,” he said.

“Therefore, the government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states of the country that those states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats. Everyone will benefit. The participation of all states and everyone’s rights will remain protected. We want to firmly stamp this in Parliament: that additional seats should be increased for women so that states can reap major benefits from it,” he added.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.

(With ANI Inputs)

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