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Home > Elections > Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?

Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?

Congress-CPM clash in Kerala highlights growing cracks in the INDIA bloc, as Rahul Gandhi and Pinarayi Vijayan exchange sharp attacks ahead of the 2026 elections, raising questions over opposition unity.

Congress and CPI(M) have historically been the principal rivals in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)
Congress and CPI(M) have historically been the principal rivals in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 5, 2026 17:40:49 IST

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Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?

As Kerala approaches the Assembly elections on April 9, the political atmosphere has turned sharply confrontational, with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) locked in a tight contest. 

But beyond the usual electoral battle, this election is also exposing a deeper contradiction within the opposition’s INDIA bloc, one that could have national implications.

Why Are Congress and CPM Fighting in Kerala Despite Being Allies Nationally?

The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc was formed as a united front of opposition parties to counter the BJP at the national level. However, in Kerala, political realities remain unchanged. 

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The Congress and CPI(M) have historically been the principal rivals, alternating power between the UDF and LDF for decades.

This creates a unique paradox: while leaders share platforms in Delhi and speak of opposition unity, they are simultaneously engaged in an intense political battle in Kerala. 

The contradiction is no longer subtle; it is now playing out openly in campaign speeches and public statements.

How Has the Rahul Gandhi-Pinarayi Vijayan War of Words Escalated?

The election campaign has seen a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Rahul Gandhi and Pinarayi Vijayan. Gandhi has accused the CPI(M) of having a “hidden understanding” with the BJP in Kerala, even suggesting that the Left and the BJP are working together to defeat the Congress.

Vijayan, in response, has strongly rejected these claims and counterattacked the Congress, accusing it of hypocrisy on issues like secularism and minority rights. 

He also criticised Gandhi’s statements as lacking political understanding and challenged the Congress to clarify its stance on policies implemented in states where it governs.

This exchange has transformed what was once a predictable political rivalry into a high-stakes ideological and personal confrontation.

Is the Rift Visible Within INDIA Bloc Meetings Too?

The tensions are no longer confined to Kerala’s campaign trail they have spilled into INDIA bloc meetings as well. Left leaders have openly objected to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, arguing that branding CPI(M) as aligned with the BJP is damaging to the collective opposition narrative.

During internal discussions, leaders from the Left stressed that while state-level competition is understandable, public attacks that question each other’s ideological positions could weaken the alliance’s credibility at the national level. 

Congress leaders, on the other hand, have attempted to downplay the issue, suggesting that such differences should be resolved internally.

The disagreement highlights a growing discomfort within the alliance.

How Is the BJP Using This Rift to Its Advantage?

The BJP has been quick to capitalise on these divisions. Party leaders have accused both Congress and CPI(M) of “double standards,” pointing out how they act as allies in Delhi while attacking each other in Kerala.

This narrative strengthens the BJP’s argument that the INDIA bloc lacks ideological clarity and is driven more by political convenience than a shared vision. In a tightly contested election, such messaging could influence voter perception, especially among undecided voters.

Does This Reflect a Larger Pattern Across India?

Kerala is not an isolated case. Across several states, INDIA bloc partners are competing directly against each other and in some states they are having a bhai-bhai bond.  In West Bengal, for instance, tensions have surfaced after Congress decided to contest independently, drawing criticism from CPI(M) leaders who warned that such moves would weaken opposition unity.

These developments underline a broader pattern, regional parties prioritising their own growth, often at the cost of collective strategy. For Congress, this has meant facing competition not just from the BJP, but also from its supposed allies.

Are Internal Contradictions Weakening the INDIA Bloc?

The contradiction of being “allies in Delhi, rivals in states” is increasingly becoming a political challenge. Voters are confronted with mixed messaging, where parties that criticise each other locally come together nationally.

Recent political developments, including friction during Rajya Sabha elections and public disagreements among leaders, have further exposed the fragile nature of the alliance. The lack of a unified strategy beyond opposing the BJP has raised questions about the bloc’s long-term cohesion.

What Could This Mean for Opposition Unity Going Forward?

The Kerala elections may serve as a litmus test for the INDIA bloc’s future. If key partners continue to engage in public confrontations, it could erode trust and coordination within the alliance.

For Congress, the situation presents a strategic dilemma whether to continue balancing state-level rivalries with national alliances or to focus on rebuilding its independent political space. For the Left, the challenge lies in maintaining its ideological stance while remaining part of a broader opposition coalition.

Is Opposition Unity Sustainable Amid Electoral Rivalries?

At its core, the Rahul Gandhi-Pinarayi Vijayan face-off raises a fundamental question: can an alliance survive when its key constituents are locked in direct electoral battles?

As Kerala votes, the answer may begin to emerge. The outcome will not only shape the state’s political future but also determine whether the INDIA bloc can hold together as a credible national alternative or whether its internal contradictions will prove too difficult to manage.

ALSO READ: Bhabanipur, Nandigram To Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Closer Look At West Bengal’s High-Voltage, Crucial Battlegrounds In 2026 Poll War

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026INDIA blocINDIA Bloc KeralakeralaKerala Assembly Election 2026Kerala ElectionsPinarayi Vijayanrahul gandhiRahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan

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Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?

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Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?
Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?
Rahul Gandhi vs Pinarayi Vijayan Face-Off: Allies In Delhi, Adversaries In Kerala; How Is Congress-CPM Clash In 2026 Elections Impacting INDIA Bloc’s Unity?
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