Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: In their interactions with Tiruchirappalli citizens, Tamil Nadu Ministers K.N. Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi highlighted the accomplishments of the DMK and pledged to defend the interests of traders should they be re-elected. Inigo Irudayaraj, the DMK Tiruchirappalli East Constituency Candidate, was supported by the Ministers, who conducted a “padyatra” in the crowded marketplace, engaging with vendors and the people in an effort to win votes for the coalition candidate.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Ministers KN Nehru And Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Campaign In Tiruchirappalli, Undertaking ‘Padyatra’

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: The villagers and vendors in the flower shops and fruit and vegetable stores greeted the ministers and asked about any issues they might be having as well as potential solutions. Speaking to vendors, they emphasised the accomplishments of the DMK administration and promised that Gandhi Market will stay in its current position. Additionally, they urged people to adopt the Rising Sun symbol by promising to defend traders’ firms and interests. A number of party officials, members of the traders’ organization, alliance leaders, and members of the general public took part in the campaign.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: TVK’s own chief, Vijay, will face off against incumbent Indigo S. Irudayaraj in the Tiruchirappalli (east) constituency. Having previously worked as an actor, Vijay is running for the assembly election for the first time, adding a new element to the polls. G Rajasekaran is the AIADMK’s candidate for the position. The DMK won the Trichy East seat in 2021 after the AIADMK held it in the first two elections when it was created in 2011. Inigo Irudayaraj S defeated former MLA Vellamandi Natarajan by a staggering 53,797 votes in the most recent polls.

On April 23, Tamil Nadu elections will be held in a single phase, and the results will be tallied on May 4. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which comprises the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), is expected to face off against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by AIADMK and has allies in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

(With Inputs From ANI)

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