West Bengal Election 2026: Will The First Supplementary Voters’ List Be Released Today? Step-By-Step Guide On How To Check Status Online And Verify Inclusion

As West Bengal gears up for the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, the Election Commission is likely to release the first supplementary voters’ list on Monday evening.
The move comes as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise aimed at ensuring a clean and updated electoral roll ahead of polling.
Supplementary Voters’ List Likely Today
According to officials, the supplementary list will be published in the same manner as the final electoral roll released earlier. Copies will be sent to district election officers and displayed at polling booths across the state before being made available online.
The list will reflect the outcome of an extensive adjudication process. Over 27 lakh voter entries out of nearly 60 lakh marked as “under adjudication” in the final roll published on February 28 have already been verified and resolved.
An Election Commission official stated that the updated list will transparently include decisions taken after due verification, ensuring greater accuracy in the electoral database.
Tight Security Ahead of Release
Authorities have ramped up security arrangements to ensure the peaceful publication of the voters’ list. Sensitive locations across districts are under close monitoring, with precautionary measures in place to prevent any disruption.
The state government has also directed district magistrates to maintain strict law and order, ensure crowd control at polling booths, and keep a vigilant watch on vulnerable areas.
Additionally, 705 judicial officers have been deployed to oversee the inclusion or exclusion of names, in line with Election Commission guidelines.
West Bengal Poll Dates
Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases:
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April 23, 2026
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April 29, 2026
The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.
How to Check Your Voter Status Online
Voters can easily verify their status and check if their name has been included in the supplementary list by following these steps:
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Visit the official Election Commission website: voters.gov.in
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Select West Bengal as your state
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Choose the year 2026
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Click on ‘SIR Supplementary Roll 2026’
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Download the PDF for your district and assembly constituency
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Search for your name to check if the ‘Under Adjudication’ tag has been removed
Alternative Method:
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Enter your EPIC (Voter ID) number in the search bar on the website to directly check your status.
What Your Status Means
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Full details visible: Your name is included and secure in the voter list
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‘No Result Found’: Your name may have been deleted
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‘Under Adjudication’: Verification is still pending; wait for the next update
With millions of entries under scrutiny, the release of the supplementary voters’ list is a critical step in ensuring transparency and fairness in the West Bengal Election 2026. Voters are advised to check their status promptly and report discrepancies, if any, to the concerned authorities.
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Sofia Babu Chacko is a journalist with over five years of experience reporting on Indian politics, crime, human rights, gender issues, and stories about marginalized communities. She believes journalism plays a crucial role in amplifying unheard voices and bringing attention to issues that truly matter. Sofia has contributed articles to The New Indian Express, Youth Ki Awaaz, and Maktoob Media. She is also a recipient of the 2025 Laadli Media Awards for gender sensitivity. Beyond the newsroom, she is a music enthusiast who enjoys singing. Connect with Sofia on X: https://x.com/SBCism