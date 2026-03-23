West Bengal Election 2026: Will The First Supplementary Voters’ List Be Released Today? Step-By-Step Guide On How To Check Status Online And Verify Inclusion

As West Bengal gears up for the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, the Election Commission is likely to release the first supplementary voters’ list on Monday evening.

The move comes as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise aimed at ensuring a clean and updated electoral roll ahead of polling.

Supplementary Voters’ List Likely Today

According to officials, the supplementary list will be published in the same manner as the final electoral roll released earlier. Copies will be sent to district election officers and displayed at polling booths across the state before being made available online.

The list will reflect the outcome of an extensive adjudication process. Over 27 lakh voter entries out of nearly 60 lakh marked as “under adjudication” in the final roll published on February 28 have already been verified and resolved.

An Election Commission official stated that the updated list will transparently include decisions taken after due verification, ensuring greater accuracy in the electoral database.

Tight Security Ahead of Release

Authorities have ramped up security arrangements to ensure the peaceful publication of the voters’ list. Sensitive locations across districts are under close monitoring, with precautionary measures in place to prevent any disruption.

The state government has also directed district magistrates to maintain strict law and order, ensure crowd control at polling booths, and keep a vigilant watch on vulnerable areas.

Additionally, 705 judicial officers have been deployed to oversee the inclusion or exclusion of names, in line with Election Commission guidelines.

West Bengal Poll Dates

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases:

April 23, 2026

April 29, 2026

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026.

How to Check Your Voter Status Online

Voters can easily verify their status and check if their name has been included in the supplementary list by following these steps:

Visit the official Election Commission website: voters.gov.in Select West Bengal as your state Choose the year 2026 Click on ‘SIR Supplementary Roll 2026’ Download the PDF for your district and assembly constituency Search for your name to check if the ‘Under Adjudication’ tag has been removed

Alternative Method:

Enter your EPIC (Voter ID) number in the search bar on the website to directly check your status.

What Your Status Means

Full details visible: Your name is included and secure in the voter list

‘No Result Found’: Your name may have been deleted

‘Under Adjudication’: Verification is still pending; wait for the next update

With millions of entries under scrutiny, the release of the supplementary voters’ list is a critical step in ensuring transparency and fairness in the West Bengal Election 2026. Voters are advised to check their status promptly and report discrepancies, if any, to the concerned authorities.

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