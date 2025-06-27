Live Tv
BTS Is Back And HYBE’s Employees Across The Globe Are Now Richer Than Before; Find Out How

With BTS returning from military service, HYBE’s stock is rising again—and so is employee morale. The company just rewarded every full-time employee worldwide with stock units worth around $4,500 each. As BTS gears up for a big 2026 comeback, HYBE is betting on another global K-pop explosion.

After 18 months without BTS, HYBE is finally breathing a little easier. All seven members—V, Jungkook, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jimin—are back from military service, and fans aren’t the only ones excited. HYBE’s stock is bouncing back, and to celebrate, the company just gave its employees a major bonus.

And this time, it’s not just the execs who are getting rewarded.

Every HYBE Employee Gets Stock Worth $4,500

HYBE is handing out 20 restricted stock units (RSUs) to every full-time employee, no matter where they’re based—not just in Korea. At current value, that’s about 6.21 million KRW, or roughly $4,500 USD each.

That’s a big deal. In the past, stock bonuses were usually reserved for top execs. Back in December, only 34 people got RSUs. But now, thousands of employees are included. It’s HYBE’s way of saying: Thanks for sticking with us while BTS was gone.

It’s Not Instant Cash—But It Could Be Worth More

So what are RSUs exactly? They’re shares in the company that employees don’t get right away. Instead, they “vest” over time—meaning, if you stay with HYBE and certain conditions are met, those shares will eventually become yours.

If HYBE stock keeps climbing, those shares could end up being worth way more than $4,500. With BTS back in action and a big comeback planned for 2026, that’s a real possibility.

HYBE’s Rough Patch Without BTS

When BTS left for military service, HYBE took a hit—not just in the stock market, but in public image too. The company was dealing with a lot: CEO criticism, legal drama with NewJeans’ label head Min Hee Jin, and general fan frustration.

They tried to make moves in the U.S., teaming up with Scooter Braun. But even then, it wasn’t easy. There was a sense that HYBE was losing direction without its biggest stars.

Now, things are starting to shift.

Does BTS Comeback Mean HYBE Comeback?

In June, HYBE’s stock started rising again—and no surprise, it happened right when BTS returned. Analysts are already saying this is just the beginning. BTS’ next project could push HYBE’s numbers way up.

Concerts, merch, global tours—it’s all expected to bring in big money. One firm, Mirae Asset Securities, even raised HYBE’s stock price target from ₩345,000 (around $250) to ₩390,000 (about $280).

That’s why those RSUs could turn into something much bigger than a $4,500 bonus.

A Smart Move to Keep Employees Fired Up

This is HYBE’s way of getting everyone excited and ready for what’s next. Giving out RSUs to every full-time employee is a rare move in K-pop and entertainment in general. But it sends a clear message: “We’re all in this together—and we’re expecting big things.”

With BTS officially back and a world tour on the horizon, HYBE’s betting on another global takeover. And now, its employees have more than just a front-row seat—they’ve got a stake in the ride.

