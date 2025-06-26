Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”

It seems the trend of Hollywood splits is still alive. The famous Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, have split after a decade of being together. This news comes while the rumours of them parting ways after a six– year engagement was making rounds on the internet, around a month back. According to a source, “It is over. They are waiting for till her tour is over before they split.”

According a source, the break-up was a “long time coming,” noting things between them “have been tense for months. “While they say that “Katy is of course upset,” a source said, “she’s relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the work time in her life.” She was earlier married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

Orlando Bloom to arrive solo at Jeff Bezos wedding?

Amid these rumours, everyone was eagerly waiting for Jeff Bezos wedding with Lauren Sanchez to see if they will make an appearance together. However, according to sources Bloom will be arriving alone, for what has been called the wedding of the year in Venice.

It is being reported that Bloom is currently enjoying his single life and is called the “life of the party.” Bloom is rumoured to planning a boy’s outing in Venice, along with his close friend, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Katy Perry renting out her Montecito Estate

It is also claimed that Katy has been “renting out” the estate she won in her court hearing against Veteran Carl Westcott in Montecito, Califf. A source also shared “But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” also adding the duo was “planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed.”

Is Katy Perry’s “143” album the cause of this split?

Sources have already noted many problems between the two, claiming that their relationship stated going downhill after her “143” album was not received well, which was released in September. According to a source, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.” According to insiders, “Perry and Bloom never set a date for the wedding or got around to planning anything, Orlando is over it,”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s life before becoming a couple

The couple was first linked in the 2016, after a break in 2017, they came back together in Feb 2018. Bloom proposed to her on Valentines Day, 2019, and the couple announced their first child in March 2020. And she later gave birth to Daisy.

Bloom has also gone through a divorce. He was married to Australian Supermodel Miranda Kerr in 2010 and then was divorced in 2013 with one son, Flynn.

But we are yet to get an official announcement from either party.

ALSO READ: Missing Gay Sex! Brad Pitt Recalls Missing A Chance Of Experiencing Same Sex, Here’s What He Said