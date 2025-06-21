Live Tv
Justin Bieber's Ex- Selena Gomez Unfollows Singer's Wife Hailey Bieber On Instagram After Years Of Public Feud

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber unfollowed each other on Instagram, ending their 27-month truce. Fans speculate jealousy, business rivalry, and Justin Bieber’s cryptic moves may be behind the fallout, reigniting drama between the two stars amid major milestones in their careers.

June 21, 2025

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Fans caught it on June 19, 2025, and now everyone’s back to dissecting this never-ending saga like it’s the Zapruder film. That 27-month “truce” they had? Yeah, RIP.

This move blindsided a bunch of people. Not that long ago, they were out here doing the “look, we’re friends!” photo op thing (remember October 2022? Good times, simpler era). That selfie was supposed to squash all the drama swirling around Justin Bieber—because, let’s be real, he’s the reason half of this even started.

From Double Taps to Double Trouble

Flashback to March 2023 and they were practically Instagram BFFs. Following each other, hearting pics, dropping supportive comments. Hailey hyped up Selena’s engagement to Benny Blanco. Selena threw some love at Hailey’s Rhode skincare launch—even though it lowkey competes with her own Rare Beauty stuff. Kinda wild, right?

Now? The internet’s melting down. Some people are saying, “finally, it’s about time.” Others are groaning, like, “ugh, haven’t we suffered enough?” Twitter (okay, “X”) and Insta are full of hot takes—jealousy, pettiness, who-knows-what. Everyone’s got a theory, but honestly, who can keep up anymore?

Things got even juicier after Hailey’s Rhode snagged a fat $1 billion deal with e.l.f. Cosmetics. Not even a week later, Selena drops a pic of herself blowing a kiss with a “Still here” caption. Cue the internet detectives. Was it shade? Just a flex? Who knows, but people are eating it up.

Team Selena vs. Team Hailey: The Never-ending War

Shocker—fans are split. Some say Selena’s insecure, others are like, “she’s unbothered, move on.” There’s the usual “Selena’s the bigger person” comments and, honestly, a ton of people just seem tired. Can you blame them? This drama’s older than some TikTok trends.

Because nothing’s ever simple, Justin Bieber decided to get cryptic. He unfollowed Benny Blanco (Selena’s fiancé, keep up) and started posting weird memes. No statement, just vibes. The internet’s convinced he’s somehow pulling strings or just bored and wants attention.

So far? Not a peep from Selena or Hailey. That just makes people even crazier with the theories. Is this a glitch in the matrix or a real feud reboot? Place your bets.

The best part? Regular fans are just begging for peace. One person said, “Lord let us be free.” Same, honestly. But until these two say something—or hit that follow button again—we’re all stuck in this celebrity soap opera rerun. At this point, it’s basically a pop culture tradition.

