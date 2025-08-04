’12th Pass’: Amul Pays Quirky Tribute To Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey For Best Actor Wins With Viral Poster

Amul recently tipped its hat to Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan, both freshly crowned with Best Actor awards for their standout roles in ‘12th Fail’ and ‘Jawan.’

Across the country, people are buzzing—fans, critics, pretty much anyone who keeps an eye on Indian cinema. Amul joined the party with a cartoon poster showing Vikrant and Shah Rukh in their signature Amul style, the slogan reading, “12th Pass and Amul Jawan Rakhega.”

Amul honours SRK and Vikrant Massey

On their socials, Amul posted, “#Amul Topical: Vikrant Massey and SRK win joint Best Actor and 12th Fail, Best Feature Film at National Awards (sic),” spreading the cheer even further.

Vikrant Massey stepped into the shoes of real-life IPS officer Manoj Sharma in ‘12th Fail,’ and honestly? The guy pulled it off with real depth—critics and audiences both took note. With the National Award now on his shelf, Vikrant’s gearing up for his next project, ‘White,’ and expectations are sky-high.

‘Jawan’ wasn’t exactly flying under the radar either. With Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi in the mix, and Atlee calling the shots, it raked in big numbers and critical love for Red Chillies Entertainment.

71st National Film Awards

Elsewhere at the National Awards, Rani Mukerji scooped up Best Actress for ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway,’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ snagged Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. All in all, a pretty stacked year for Bollywood talent.

ALSO READ: Hema Malini Says Didn’t Know Sholay Would Be Such A Hit As Movie Completes 50 Years: That Was A Different Time