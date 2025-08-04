Home > Bollywood > Hema Malini Says Didn’t Know Sholay Would Be Such A Hit As Movie Completes 50 Years: That Was A Different Time

Hema Malini Says Didn’t Know Sholay Would Be Such A Hit As Movie Completes 50 Years: That Was A Different Time

As Sholay marks 50 years, Hema Malini reflects on the film’s timeless legacy. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Amjad Khan, the 1975 cult classic continues to inspire generations with its gripping story, iconic characters, and unforgettable music.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 15:54:11 IST

The iconic ‘Sholay’ has completed 50 years of its release, marking a significant milestone in its cinematic journey. Written by the epic Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, the 1975 film features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead alongside Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar.

As the film celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, veteran actress Hema Malini has shared her delight.

Speaking to ANI, the actress-turned-politician said, “It feels great. When I started working on ‘Sholay’, I didn’t know that it would be such a hit, and after 50 years, you would be asking me questions about it in the Parliament. That was a different time.”

She also emphasised that there can never be another ‘Sholay’, seemingly referring to the current trend of remakes.

Released in 1975, ‘Sholay’ has turned into a cult favourite in Indian cinema, owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and the evergreen songs like ‘Yeh Dosti’, ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’, ‘Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, ‘Holi Ke Din’ and others.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film underperformed at the box office, only to become a favourite in the following years.

The film’s story focuses on the Ramgarh village, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plans to defeat the notorious bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) with the help of the mischievious Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).

Upon arriving in the village, the duo realises the menace of Gabbar Singh and double on the efforts to help Thakur. Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini are seen playing Jai and Veeru’s love interests as Basanti and Radha respectively.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

