Home > Entertainment > A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finale: Episode 6 Release Date, India Timings & Where To Watch 'The Morrow' Online

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 6 finale streams Feb 23 at 8:30 AM IST on JioHotstar; US premiere Feb 22 on HBO.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 6 finale streams Feb 23 at 8:30 AM IST. (Photo: X/@westerosies)
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 6 finale streams Feb 23 at 8:30 AM IST. (Photo: X/@westerosies)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 22, 2026 15:42:48 IST

The much-awaited finale of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is almost here, and fans in India are eager to know the exact release date, time, and streaming details.

The HBO fantasy prequel, set in the world of Game of Thrones, has steadily built a loyal global following with its emotional storytelling and character-driven narrative.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 6 Release Date

Episode 6, titled The Morrow, will premiere in the United States on Sunday, February 22. The episode will air on HBO at:

  • 10:00 p.m. ET

  • 9:00 p.m. CT

  • 8:00 p.m. MT

  • 7:00 p.m. PT

For viewers who prefer streaming, the finale will be available simultaneously on HBO Max.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 6 India Release Time

For Indian audiences, Episode 6 will be available on February 23 at 8:30 AM IST. The finale can be streamed online via JioHotstar.

With Season 1 consisting of just six tightly packed episodes, The Morrow will mark the conclusion of Dunk and Egg’s first chapter in Westeros.

What To Expect From The Finale?

Set nearly a century before the events of Game Of Thrones and decades after House of the Dragon, the series explores a quieter yet deeply layered side of Westeros during the early Targaryen rule.

The story follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a humble knight guided by honour rather than lineage, and his sharp young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). Their journey takes a dramatic turn after attending a royal tournament, where they cross paths with key Targaryen princes Prince Aerion, Prince Baelor, and Prince Maekar drawing them into the complexities of royal politics.

Unlike its predecessors, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms focuses less on dragons and large-scale wars and more on loyalty, morality, and personal growth. The finale is expected to bring emotional confrontations and a pivotal shift in Dunk and Egg’s path.

Where To Stream A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Finale Online?

  • US: HBO and HBO Max

  • India: JioHotstar (February 23, 8:30 AM IST)

As anticipation builds, fans are preparing for what promises to be an emotional and defining finale in this beloved Game Of Thrones prequel. With Westeros once again at a turning point, Episode 6 could set the stage for even bigger developments in the seasons ahead.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 3:42 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: A Knight of the Seven KingdomsA Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 6A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms finaleSeven KingdomsSeven Kingdoms release dateSeven Kingdoms release time

