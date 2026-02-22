BAFTA Awards 2026: Here’s When And Where To Watch The Ceremony Live In India | Details Inside

BAFTA 2026: The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) is set to take place in London, celebrating the finest feature films and documentaries screened in British cinemas in 2025. Indian viewers will be able to watch the ceremony live in the early hours of February 23, 2026.

When And Where To Watch BAFTA 2026 In India

The ceremony will be held on February 22, 2026, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. In the United Kingdom, it will be broadcast live on BBC One and streamed via BBC iPlayer from 7:00 pm GMT.

For Indian audiences, the awards night will be available via live streaming on SonyLIV and on BAFTA’s official YouTube channel. The event is expected to begin around 12:30 am IST on Monday, February 23.

The annual awards honour outstanding achievements in global cinema, recognising films of any nationality that were released in British theatres during 2025.

Alan Cumming To Host; Alia Bhatt Among Presenters

Acclaimed Scottish actor Alan Cumming will host the ceremony this year, marking his first time as the BAFTA Film Awards host. He succeeds David Tennant, who helmed the event in 2024 and 2025.

From India, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will attend as one of the presenters. She becomes the third Indian celebrity to present at the BAFTAs after Deepika Padukone in 2024 and Priyanka Chopra in 2021.

The extensive presenter line-up includes international stars such as Bryan Cranston, Gillian Anderson, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Hudson, Riz Ahmed, and Warwick Davis, among others.

BAFTA 2026 Nominations: Who’s Leading?

The nominations were announced on January 27 by British actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another leads the race with 14 nominations across categories. Close behind is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which has secured 13 nominations.