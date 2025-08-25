Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Khan Confronts Paparazzo After Being Spotted With A Mystery Woman- Watch Video!

Faissal Khan, the younger brother of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has been making waves lately after publicly stating he’s cut ties with his family.

Over the weekend, he was spotted out in Mumbai. The paparazzi tried to catch him off guard while he was talking to a woman.

Faissal Khan Confronts Paparazzi in Mumbai

As soon as he noticed the cameras, Faissal made it clear he wasn’t happy. He confronted the photographers, telling them it wasn’t right to film him without asking. He was straightforward, pointing out that they didn’t have his consent and that their behaviour was out of line.

A video of the incident, shared by Bollywood Pap on Instagram, shows Faissal walking with a woman before the paparazzi start recording.

He heads to his car, puts his bag away, then turns to address the crowd, calmly but firmly calling out their actions. “Achhi baat nahi hai ye. Video aise lena sahi nahi lagta hai. Lena nahi chahiye. Aapne poochha nahi mujhse ki aap le sakte hain ya nahi,” he said, making it clear he expected better from the paprazzo.

Aamir Khan’s Brother Faissal Confirms Separation from Family

There’s another layer to all this. Recently, Faissal revealed he’s cut off all contact with his family including Aamir Khan and said he won’t be accepting the monthly allowance from his brother anymore.

He alleged that, years ago, he was kept confined at home for a year under claims of schizophrenia and later hospitalised in a general ward for twenty days with other mental health patients. Aamir’s family has denied these accusations, issuing a strong statement pushing back against Faissal’s claims.

On the work front, Faissal is moving ahead with his own projects. After directing the psychological thriller ‘Faactory’ in 2021, he’s now gearing up to direct a multi-starrer film.

Faissal told IANS he’s written a few scripts during lockdown and that around fourteen actors have already shown interest in the project. Faissal plans to take the director’s chair and might even make a cameo appearance.

