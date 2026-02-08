Aasif Sheikh-Salman Khan’s ‘Secret’ Bond Revealed: How Bhaijaan Supported Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actor’s Career Over the Years- All About Their Friendship

Aasif Sheikh, best known for his iconic role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is currently in the spotlight following the release of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run.

While audiences celebrate his comic timing and decades-long contribution to television, many are unaware of his long-standing and deeply rooted friendship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Their association goes back over 35 years, spanning struggles, success, and several film collaborations.

Here’s a closer look at Aasif Sheikh and Salman Khan’s enduring bond, their professional journey together, and how Bhaijaan stood by the television star during crucial phases of his career.

Friendship That Began With Their Debut Days

Aasif Sheikh and Salman Khan’s friendship dates back to 1988 the year both actors stepped into Bollywood. Salman made his debut with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, while Aasif appeared in Rama O Rama the same year.

In interviews, Aasif has revealed that their bond strengthened around the time Salman rose to overnight stardom after Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), while he himself was still struggling to establish a foothold as a lead actor.

Despite their different career trajectories, the friendship remained intact.

How Salman Khan Supported Aasif During Tough Times

Aasif Sheikh has openly acknowledged that Salman Khan helped him during one of the most difficult phases of his career. When Aasif was facing a rough patch professionally, Salman reportedly helped him land a couple of good film projects. Though Aasif never heavily publicised this support, he has admitted that Bhaijaan’s backing meant a lot during those testing times.

He has also shared that while they may not meet frequently, every time they do, they connect instantly a sign of a friendship that has stood the test of time and fame.

Their 7 Film Collaborations Over The Years

Beyond friendship, Aasif Sheikh and Salman Khan have shared screen space in several Bollywood films. They have worked together in at least seven films, including:

Karan Arjun

Auzaar

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Bandhan

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha

Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar

Bharat

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Their collaborations span the 90s, 2000s, and recent years, showing how their professional association continued alongside their personal bond.

Aasif’s Bond With Salim Khan

Interestingly, Aasif Sheikh also shares a warm relationship with Salman Khan’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. Aasif has mentioned in interviews that Salim Khan has always been fond of him and treated him with affection, further strengthening his connection with the Khan family.

Aasif Sheikh’s Four-Decade Journey In Entertainment

Before becoming a household name with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Aasif Sheikh had already built a rich portfolio in television and films. He began his career with Hum Log in 1984 and went on to feature in shows like Yug, Tanha, Yes Boss, CID, Dill Mill Gayye, Miilee, and many more.

His recent film, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, directed by Shashank Bali, also stars Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Mukesh Tiwari.

A Friendship Beyond Stardom

While Salman Khan went on to become one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Aasif Sheikh carved his niche in television and character roles in films. Yet, their friendship remained unaffected by fame, success, or industry dynamics.

Their story is not just about collaborations but about loyalty, support, and a connection that has lasted for over three decades in an industry known for fleeting relationships.

