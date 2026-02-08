Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Brutually Trolled? Netizens Say ‘She Became So Unemployed That..’

Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model-actor and former wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, has once again found herself at the centre of online scrutiny. After appearing at an event, where she gave a performance, the clips quickly went viral-but not everyone reacted positively.

While many applauded her for staying independent and focused on work after her separation from Hardik Panya in 2024, others mocked her appearance, questioning her career choices and making harsh remarks about her personal life.

Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Trolled?

Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic, recently attended Alegria 2026 in Navi Mumbai, where she served as a judge for a duet dance competition. In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, Natasa was seen setting the stage on fire with an energetic performance on Katrina Kaif’s popular Kala Chasma song.

After divorcing Hardik, she became so unemployed that she had to dance at colleges just to live. pic.twitter.com/HU593UMxOi — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) February 7, 2026







Dressed stylishly and matching the beat with high-energy moves, she appeared confident and completely in her element, drawing cheers from the crowd even as the internet was divided over her appearance.

Stankovic has stayed busy with modelling campaigns, self-growth posts, and co-parenting their son Agastya, focusing ahead amid the online clash over biases.

Social Media Reactions to Natasa Stankovic Appearance

One social media user mocked her appearance, writing, “After divorcing Hardik, she became so unemployed that she had to dance at colleges just to live.”

However, another user came out strongly in her defence, saying, “No alimony. No sympathy drama on any reality shows. No slys on man who cheated on her. Minds her own business and works. She’s still getting targeted because she’s a woman. Kudos to Natasha for how she has been after divorce with Hardik.”

Third user said, “Believe me her annual earning is something you will never gonna earn in your lifetime. Instead of passing personal comments on others here, do better things with your life!”

Another user wrote, “It’s almost impossible to understand women. After the divorce from @hardikpandya7, she’s now dancing at colleges and making money while boys whistle.”

