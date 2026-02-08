LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Brutually Trolled? Netizens Say ‘She Became So Unemployed That..’

Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model-actor and former wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, has once again found herself at the centre of online scrutiny. After appearing at an event, where she gave a performance, the clips quickly went viral-but not everyone reacted positively.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 8, 2026 16:06:44 IST

Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian model-actor and former wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, has once again found herself at the centre of online scrutiny. After appearing at an event, where she gave a performance, the clips quickly went viral-but not everyone reacted positively. 

While many applauded her for staying independent and focused on work after her separation from Hardik Panya in 2024, others mocked her appearance, questioning her career choices and making harsh remarks about her personal life. 

Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Trolled?

Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic, recently attended Alegria 2026 in Navi Mumbai, where she served as a judge for a duet dance competition. In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, Natasa was seen setting the stage on fire with an energetic performance on Katrina Kaif’s popular Kala Chasma song. 

Dressed stylishly and matching the beat with high-energy moves, she appeared confident and completely in her element, drawing cheers from the crowd even as the internet was divided over her appearance. 

Stankovic has stayed busy with modelling campaigns, self-growth posts, and co-parenting their son Agastya, focusing ahead amid the online clash over biases.

Social Media Reactions to Natasa Stankovic Appearance

One social media user mocked her appearance, writing, “After divorcing Hardik, she became so unemployed that she had to dance at colleges just to live.”

However, another user came out strongly in her defence, saying, “No alimony. No sympathy drama on any reality shows. No slys on man who cheated on her. Minds her own business and works. She’s still getting targeted because she’s a woman. Kudos to Natasha for how she has been after divorce with Hardik.”

Third user said, “Believe me her annual earning is something you will never gonna earn in your lifetime. Instead of passing personal comments on others here, do better things with your life!”

Another user wrote, “It’s almost impossible to understand women. After the divorce from @hardikpandya7, she’s now dancing at colleges and making money while boys whistle.”

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 4:06 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyahardik pandya Natasa Stankovichardik pandya wifeNatasa StankovicNatasa Stankovic hot dance videowho is hardik pandya girlfriendwho is Natasa Stankovicwhy Natasa Stankovic trolled

