Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Down Divorce Buzz With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Declaring, ‘If There Was Any Truth…’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has back up the rumors regarding his marriage to international actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that have been around for years with his strong and emphatic statement and he branded the rumors nothing but “falsehood” and “manufactured rubbish.”

In an interview, the actor said that he regards public attention as one of the downsides of fame, but he draws a clear line when it comes to untruths about his family, proclaiming that he will “not tolerate any rubbish” about his wife and daughter. This rare, powerful public assertion goes straight to the point of the online gossip that is usually overstated regarding the lives of famous people.

Protecting the Family Narrative: Abhishek’s Stance

Abhishek Bachchan said that these divorce rumors what have come and gone since before their wedding in 2007 do not shake the family’s basic happiness because the couple’s relationship is totally honest with each other. “She knows my truth I know her truth we go back to a happy and healthy family which is most important that’s all that matters” he declared.

He said that if there were “any truth to it” the noise would indeed affect him but since the noise is groundless it has no power over their reality. His calm yet strong rejection acts like a barrier around his personal life making room for the invasion of celebrity and private family life.

Raising Aaradhya: Lessons in Truth

Bachchan’s reply was mainly about how he and Aishwarya are taking care of their daughter, Aaradhya. The couple has made intentional moves, such as not allowing the 14-year-old to use a personal cell phone, to reduce her online gossip exposure.

Besides, Bachchan praised Aishwarya for imparting to their daughter the most important lesson: “not to take everything that she reads as truth.”

With this teaching, the couple has thus united in seeing their child’s education rather than surrounding her with the gossip of their stars. They have indeed shown that they prioritize their child’s welfare over social media speculation.

