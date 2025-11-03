Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Exposes Him: Calls Him A ‘Big Liar’ Who Even Lies In Front Of Salman Khan

Abhishek Bajaj is a television actor who is currently under fire and is a participant in Bigg Boss 19. This fire is mainly due to the harsh posts made by his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal on social media and has dealt him a huge blow.

She laid some serious charges upon the actor, calling him a “big liar” and also charging that he even duped the host of the show, Salman Khan. The dramas surrounding him outside are only going to add fuel to the fire burning for his on-screen character, which, according to her, is a perfectly contrived front.

In her elaborate posts, Akanksha says that Abhishek “pretends to be good and says exactly what people want to hear”, and that he has been “hiding facts his entire life.” Such dishonesty was the exact reason for their divorce, according to her. The allegations are personal, but she was specific about how his behavior would be on national television.

Accusations of Deceit On National TV

Abhishek, perhaps not for the first time, had felt the sting of Akanksha’s sharp tongue. Akanksha specifically called out Abhishek for not even hesitating to lie while standing before Salman, charging that he invented a different age and marital status on the show.

According to her, this sort of behavior over the past 15 years is defined as gaslighting the audience on national television. The post was made following a segment of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which Salman Khan made a veiled reference to ex-wives voicing their opinions, leaving Abhishek visibly disconcerted.

‘Repeating History’ With Co-Contestant

Moreover, adding a dramatic touch to her claims, Akanksha stated, “Abhishek is repeating history” with a 21-year-old co-contestant, Ashnoor Kaur, with whom he shares a close bond inside the Bigg Boss house. Akanksha maintained that she does not want “drama or revenge” but rather a exposure of truth about his character in front of public.

The fact that their real separation took place in August 2023 corrects earlier rumors that they parted ways six years ago, making it certainly timely for her to speak out against what she considers to be a false narrative being projected to the viewers.

This controversy lit a very huge fire among the audience, and now the audience examines every move of Abhishek in the Bigg Boss house through the lens of serious allegations made by his ex-wife.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Neelam Giri Labels Tanya Mittal’s Friendship A ‘Dogla Dosti’, Drama Unfolds!