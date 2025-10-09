LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ahaan Panday And Sharvari Begin Ali Abbas Zafar's UK Shoot; Big-Budget Action Romance Rolls Out March 2026

Ahaan Panday And Sharvari Begin Ali Abbas Zafar’s UK Shoot; Big-Budget Action Romance Rolls Out March 2026

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari Wagh will headline Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming YRF action-romance film. The fresh pairing begins shooting in the UK in March 2026, promising a grand, high-octane spectacle with emotional depth and international appeal.

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari to Lead Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next; UK Shoot Begins March 2026 (Pc: Instagram)
Ahaan Panday and Sharvari to Lead Ali Abbas Zafar’s Next; UK Shoot Begins March 2026 (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 9, 2025 15:59:03 IST

Ahaan Panday And Sharvari Begin Ali Abbas Zafar’s UK Shoot; Big-Budget Action Romance Rolls Out March 2026

Bollywood has a new generation of stars gearing up for a fantastic collaboration as Ahaan Panday and Sharvari Wagh are officially in place to lead an upcoming action-romance project from filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. This high-profile, untitled film from Yash Raj Films (YRF) is already buzzing for its new pairing and the assurance of larger-than-life cinematic spectacle under Zafar’s well-versed hand, having such blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai to his credit.

The primary shoot schedule soon is to kick off in the picturesque locations of the United Kingdom, where the cameras start rolling from March 2026. This overseas start signals how high and international in scope the film is going to end up going, as it sets out to put grand action choreography in a very strong emotional love story at its core.

Ali Abbas Zafar Fresh Pairing Dynamics

The pairing is a very bold step forward by the makers towards bringing an all-new on-screen pair, leveraging the hike in popularity of both these actors. Ahaan Panday has already become one top-most Gen Z male actors after his first film turned out to be a blockbuster. Similar to sharvari, who has already had successful ventures and now ready to give big hits in the upcoming film slate, Ahaan has proved himself in acting and box-office retrievals.

Their angle under a typically mainstream director of the likes of Zafar is quite a gamble meant to create a completely fresh and vigorous pair for the younger audience. The film is deliberately lighthearted and while a young audience action entertainer based in the premise of romance, is directly appealing to the demographic that generated glaring enthusiasm for Ahaan during his debut.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Vision

Initially, the production is going to be in the UK, and this is one of the inherent dependencies of the international action quotient of the movie. Ali Abbas Zafar, who is reputed for his ability to capture the grand live action sequences, has the varying British topography as his canvas to present high-octane showpieces.

This venture also happens to be the fifth film for which producer Aditya Chopra has collaborated with Zafar, with their history delivering massive blockbuster returns, so this untitled action-romance will certainly add another remarkable struck in the girders of their already successful track record.

Pre-production is fully active though, script and music sittings are to make the film absolutely ready for take-off in March 2026. There is a lot of buzz going on in the industry regarding this young, bright association that is expected to create a huge turnaround in the Indian cinema scenario.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:59 PM IST
Ahaan Panday And Sharvari Begin Ali Abbas Zafar’s UK Shoot; Big-Budget Action Romance Rolls Out March 2026

