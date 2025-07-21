Ajay Devgn Makes Fun Of Ravi Kishan After Revealing He Touches Wife Preeti’s Feet Every Night, Kapil Sharma Chimes In

On a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, the cast of the upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2—Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Ravi Kishan—shared a moment that quickly captured the public’s attention.

While Kapil Sharma, as usual, kept the mood light, it was Ravi Kishan’s candid admission that stood out. Kapil revealed to the audience that every night, Ravi touches his wife Preeti Kishan’s feet before bed.

This left both surprised and prompted Ravi to explain his reason for this routine.

Ajay Devgn Makes Fun Of Ravi Kishan

He admitted, “Yes, I do. But she never lets me, especially when she’s asleep.” Archana Puran Singh, present as a special guest, commented that it was a meaningful gesture, while Mrunal Thakur simply reacted with, “Aww.” Kapil chimed in, calling the moment sweet.

Ravi then spoke openly about the difficult times he shared with his wife. “She stood by me when I had nothing—no money, nothing at all.

She never left my side. Whatever I am today, it’s because she stayed with me through everything. The way she has supported me—she deserves that respect.”

Ajay Devgn, ever the tease, joked, “The more guilty a man feels, the more he touches his wife’s feet,” which got a laugh from the group. Kapil Sharma added to the fun, noting Ajay’s playful mood.

For the unversed, Ravi Kishan married his childhood sweetheart Preeti in 1993, and together they have four children, including actress Riva Kishan. Son of Sardaar 2, his next film, is scheduled for release in August.

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 Gets Postponed

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s Son of Sardaar 2 isn’t arriving when everyone thought it would. The film, which fans had been marking their calendars for on July 25, 2025, is now set to release worldwide on August 1 instead. No one from the production team has offered any explanation for the sudden change—just a quiet shuffle, announced less than a week before the original date.

A new poster broke the news, keeping the film’s quirky vibe but swapping out the release date. “The laughter riot just got a new date. Son of Sardaar 2 will now release in cinemas on 1st August 2025 worldwide,” the statement read. Naturally, social media lit up with chatter from fans.

Vijay Kumar Arora directs, while Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja are producing. Filming started back in July 2024, with shoots in Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh, so expect a blend of British and Indian settings. This project also carries extra weight—it marks the final film appearance of the late Mukul Dev.

