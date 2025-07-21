Did Tara Sutaria Make It Insta-Official With Veer Pahariya? Actress’ Comment Sparks Buzz

Bollywood star Tara Sutaria has made social media go wild with a flirtatious Instagram spat with alleged boyfriend Veer Pahariya that is sparking rumors of a soon-to-be-announced relationship. The couple’s catty message on Tara’s latest post has the fans wondering if their romance is now Instagram official, a change from the actress since her 2023 breakup with Aadar Jain.

Tara’s ‘Mine’ Comment That Stole the Spotlight

Tara posted sizzling behind-the-scenes photos of her music video Thodi Si Daaru with AP Dhillon on July 17, 2025, using the song lyrics as caption, “Tu hi ae chann. Meri raat ae tu.” Although her sizzling chemistry with Dhillon created a buzz, Veer Pahariya’s comment stole the show.

He posted, “My” with a red heart and star emoji, to which Tara responded with a red heart and evil eye emoji, “Mine.” This playful exchange put their fans into a frenzy, with most interpreting it as indirect confirmation of their relationship.

From Rumours to Reality: Their Journey Together

Rumours of an affair between Veer and Tara started in May 2025, when the two were dating allegedly for some months, “working things out” with regular dating. The couple created tongues wagging by strutting the ramp as showstoppers for Lakmé Fashion Week in March 2025 and posing in common yacht pictures from an alleged Capri, Italy vacation in June.

Although they never posted together, eagle-eyed fans noticed similar backgrounds, leading to rumors. Public appearances, such as being spotted leaving a Mumbai restaurant apart, kept unveiling an escalating romance.

What’s In Store for Bollywood’s New Couple?

Although Tara and Veer have not made an official statement, their social media PDA says it all. Tara, after her hit song video and thriller Apurva, and Veer, launched in Sky Force in January 2025, are both making waves in the world of Bollywood. A public appearance together or a photoshoot would seal their couple status for the moment officially, but everyone is waiting with bated breath for either. Their good-natured jibes are in the meantime keeping the rumour mill rolling, with Instagram fans swooning, “Happy for you!”

